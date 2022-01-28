double the Skims value

For more than a decade, each of the movements of kim kardashian is in the spotlight and celebrities stars in headline after headline, no matter if it’s the more extravagant and complicated look to wear of the season, from a secret date in Los Angeles with his new conquest –Pete Davidson- or a new fashion collaboration. However, her latest news has nothing to do with her wardrobe or her love stories. Nor with a viral publication, but the older sister of the most well-known and influential clan in the United States returns to run as one of the richest women on the planet thanks to the unstoppable expansion of her lingerie and loungewear brand.







– Kim Kardashian tells the funniest anecdote of her viral look at the MET Gala

If a few days ago we were talking about the cybernetic record of Kylie Jenner -she is the girl with the most followers-, now we do it from the business heritage of the one who made makeup techniques fashionable such as strobing Y contouring. It was in 2019 when he decided to launch himself into the business world by founding Skimsa firm that began with moldable underwear, a whole revolution in the panorama celebritiesand that has established itself as one of the most successful houses of the moment.

So much so that Kim has started 2022 in style doubling the equity value of your project, thus reaching the $3.2 billion. This growth is explained by the sales boom last year: increased by 90%, reporting revenue of $275 million. But the businesswoman does not seem satisfied because she has set herself the goal reach $400 million in sales for the next twelve months.







– Kim Kardashian takes off the ‘West’ while Kanye asks her to get back together

It has once again shown that everything it touches turns into gold – albeit in this case with the help of its financial investors – so it’s no surprise that this monetary record is making headlines this week. In addition to creating girdles, bras and other shapewear for all sizeshas also opted to work in unison with great designers in the industry as it did with kim jonescreative director of Fendi. But his passion for fame has not stayed behind the scenes of fashion, his latest alliance has surprised even his fans: “mI am honored to announce that Skims will be designing the underwear, pajamas and casual wear official of the athletes of the team of the United States of America for Tokyo”. What will be his next feat? We will continue reporting!