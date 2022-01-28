‘Don’t Look Up’: Hollywood Climate Denial Film Illustrates 5 Science Rejection Myths | Univision Planet News
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers who make an earth-shaking discovery, then try to convince the president to take action to save humanity. It is a satire that explores how individuals, scientists, the media, and politicians respond when faced with scientific facts that are uncomfortable, threatening, and inconvenient.
The film is an allegory for climate change, showing how those with the power to do something about global warming deliberately avoid taking action. and how those with vested interests can mislead the public. But it also reflects the science denial in general including what the world has been seeing with covid-19.
The most important difference between the film’s premise and the real crisis looming for humanity is that while individuals may be powerless in the face of a comet, everyone can act decisively to stop fueling climate change.
Knowing the myths that fuel science denialism can help.
As research psychologists and authors of “Science Denial: Why It Happens and What to Do About It,” we well recognize these aspects of science denial.
How to combat science denialism and climate change
A comet heading for Earth might leave little behind for individuals, but this is not the case with climate change. People can change their own practices to reduce carbon emissions and, most importantly, pressuring government, business, and industry leaders to take action, such as reducing fossil fuel use, switching to cleaner energy, and modifying agricultural practices to reduce emissions.
In our book, we explore the steps that individuals, educators, science communicators, and policymakers can take to confront the science denialism that stands in the way of progress on this looming issue. For example:
- Individuals can check their own motivations and beliefs about climate change and keep an open mind to scientific evidence.
- Educators can teach students to seek scientific information and evaluate it.
- Science popularizers can explain not only what scientists know, but also how they know it.
- Policy makers can make decisions based on scientific evidence.
As academics working to help people make sound decisions about complex problems, we encourage people to consume news and scientific information from sources outside their own identity group. Get out of your social bubble and listen and talk to others. Search.
Gale Sinatra, Professor of Education and Psychology, University of Southern California and Barbara K. Hofer, Professor Emeritus of Psychology, Middlebury