Don’t look at poverty – Levante-EMV

The Spanish radio presenter, actor and humorist Pedro Ruíz often says that the good thing about cinema is that for two hours the problems belong to others. In the film Don’t look up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, satirically describes the stubbornness of turning one’s back on reality, on the problems that have been perpetuated and do not want to be resolved due to the voracity of time that we live and that shake our tight and endless schedules. This syndrome is not exclusive to the political class, but to the entire society and institutions as a whole. We believe that the problems belong to others, that they will not affect us. In times of pandemic, this belief has gained greater strength because it is issued, written and published only about the virus, antigen tests, PCRS, capacity of ICU beds, sick leave and discharge, number of vaccines, deniers, the case Djokovic, masks, distances, figures and data that are already beyond our dizzy reason.

However, these days economic reports such as Oxfam, Caritas or La Caixa have had to be published to realize that we are forgetting a reality that will hit us sooner rather than later. Since the appearance of the pandemic, the ten richest people in the world have doubled their fortune, while the income of 99% of the world’s population has deteriorated. The inequalities that the current situation is causing, highlights Oxfam, mean that more than 80% of the vaccines have gone to G-20 countries, while less than 1% has reached low-income countries. In our country, the report Evolution of social cohesion and consequences of Covid-19 in Spain prepared by the Foessa Foundation and presented by Cáritas provides shocking data. 11 million people are at risk of social exclusion, of which 2.7 million are young people between 16 and 34 years old. The new young people who have ended up at risk of exclusion after two years of health crisis have risen by 650,000. In addition, the percentage of children living in a household in which none of its members is employed has doubled.

As a result of these reports, the professor and professor of Moral Philosophy Agustín Domingo has published a recent article, Chronification of poverty, in which he goes beyond economic figures and analyzes other chronifications that occur from public powers and society that deepen the problem of poverty, since “it is also related to legal insecurity, the inefficiency of administrations, the absence of a common political culture and the demoralization of educational agents”. When have we heard in the political debate that poverty and everything that derives from it has to be assumed from a strategy and a matter of State? How many topics are in the limelight that make us look up without realizing what we have next to us? How long an educational system that encourages school dropout and thus marginalization and misery? Problems don’t magically disappear. They come back to us mercilessly and with all their crudeness. Poverty is not the product of a divine curse, but is subject to human decisions, which is why our involvement and responsibility is required to face it and propose serious initiatives with clear strategies and objectives.

At the end of the film, humanity disappears and only a group chosen by the US government are saved. They travel to a new planet after undergoing a cryogenic process. Upon waking up, naked, they maintain that superiority and desire for domination over what they see. Suddenly, they are eaten by the creatures that live there. They disappear because they only looked at themselves. They believed that history only belonged to them since the world should be surrendered to their fantasies and dreams. Moral: look at people from what they suffer and suffer and only then can we begin to build a different world and something more human. Look at the poverty.