Dolly Parton applauds Britney Spears and Taylor Swift: “You have to defend yourself” eint | shows

Dolly Parton, iconic country singer from the United States, did not hesitate to talk about her colleagues Britney Spears Y Taylor Swift in a recent interview. The interpreter of “9 to 5” He stressed how important it is for the singers to defend their honor and their jobs.

Dolly Parton strongly rejects the lack of respect towards current artists

According to Consequence, Dolly Parton is the right voice to talk about misogyny and lack of recognition of women in the music industry. In a new conversation with the Hollywood Life portal, she was quite confident in criticizing the guardianship to which Britney Spears was subjected for 13 years.

“I really mess up sometimes when people mistreat the artist. I do not like that. I don’t like to judge other people and their problems, but when all those things happen, like with Britney Spears, when they get involved in a controversy like that, you have to stand up for yourself,” he said.

Already in July 2021, Dolly had given her opinion regarding the #FreeBritney movement, noting that she wanted the situation to end positively for Britney.

What else did the interpreter of “Jolene” say about Taylor Swift?

He also defended Swift’s work against criticism for his method of composition, coming from the English musician Damon Albarn.

Parton commented, “I don’t care what anyone says about my songs, but Taylor is a great writer, with or without anyone.”

Regarding what Albarn said about creating lyrics with another person and whether or not this counted as songwriting, the country singer gave her opinion: “It’s not true. When you co-write a song, you work just as hard. Sometimes you work harder with a co-writer because you want to make sure you’re doing your part.”

Likewise, he congratulated Swift’s reaction and celebrated his courage in respecting his work: “I think he has done very well. And that’s one of the things I admire about her because she’s never sold herself. He has always had good taste in how he presents himself with his songs. And she’s very creative and very, very, very smart in the marketing of her life. She knows who she is and what she wants. And I am the same way. I will fight if it goes against what I feel is not right for me.”

Recall that the interpreter of “All too well” replied to Albarn’s comments via Twitter: “Damon Albarn, I was a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write all my songs. Your opinion is completely false and so harmful. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really f****** trying to discredit my writing.”

Swift admitted to being disappointed and clarified that she writes all her songs. Photo: Twitter/Taylor Swift

Given this, the Blur leader had no choice but to apologize publicly. In addition, he pointed out that his words were distorted by the press.

Albarn apologized to Swift and claimed his words were misrepresented. Photo: Twitter

“I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it came down to clickbait. I apologize unconditionally. The last thing I’d want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand,” the musician wrote.