Doctor Strange 2: Filter possible appearance of Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and more

It has recently been rumored that the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire would appear in the new Doctor Strange movie.

USA—”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It will hit theaters very soon, however, before this happens, supposed advances of what could be seen in this new Marvel film have already been leaked. Even after the spoilers published, it has begun to be considered that this film could become the most ambitious film in the entire UCM, taking the title away from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Recently, a Twitter account leaked the entire plot of this new movie of the supreme sorcerer, and what this “revelation” has allowed us to see is absolutely surprising, because as in the ‘Spider-Man’ it would have the performance of superheroes that many did not imagine seeing.

Doctor Strange 2 script leak

The film will begin with a dream in which Doctor Strange and Wong they are being chased and end up killed by an unseen force. The sorcerer is having trouble with the timelines due to his actions within “No Way Home” (Spider-Man movie).

Meanwhile, new york city is attacked by a creature called throats, which generates the introduction of the character of ‘America Chavez’ in the film. She has been traveling for help since your world has become unstable because demons are after her.

America Chavez He also explains to Strange that those dreams he has are visions of other dimensions.

ANDDr. Strange goes to Wanda Maximoff, who begins to apologize for the events that occurred in ‘Wandavision’ but the sorcerer asks for help to contain the multiverse.

Wanda is the main villain! Kill ‘Mordo’, character we saw in “Dr. Strange’ Back at Kamar-Taj”, Wanda attacks this town killing many people in a brutal way and managing to capture Wong but Strange and America accidentally escape to another universe.

Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire in Doctor Strange 2

In this new universe, the Sorcerer meets Iron Man, who fulfills his dream of putting his armor on the world, and Captain America, who is presented as President Rogers, however, in this reality, Tony Stark is played by Tom Cruise.

But we will also see the appearance of Doctor X Patrick Stewart, Ioan Grffand’s Mr. Fantastic, a variant of Captain Marvel, Eric Bana’s Bruce Banner and Ian Mckellan’s Magneto.

But that’s not all, well Wanda is possessed by her evil counterpart and this is when The X-Men appear the invisible woman and the Mole, who come together to fight against the Scarlet Witch, but their powers are superior, the witch ends up annihilating each of them.

At the time that Doctor Strange sacrifices himself to destroy the book, new variants of the X-Men trilogy appear, the invisible woman, Mr. Fantastic, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Deadpool, Punisher and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider to fight the demons released by Wanda.

In the end Wanda sacrifices herself and the MCU is forever changed as some variants will stay in this universe forever.

The Rdischarge of Robert Downey Jr. to interpret an alternative version of Iron Man, it is ensured in this leak.

Will there be post-credits scenes?

If all that craziness wasn’t enough, there’s also talk of two post-credits scenes.