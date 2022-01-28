Disney+ Fixes This Bug In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline – CINEMABLEND

The Mickey Mouse House streaming platform offers the option to view the different installments of the franchise in chronological order and has recently made a change to it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro, the first installment on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The film became the germ of the most successful franchise in recent years in the history of cinema and, year after year, the studio chaired by Kevin Feige continues to release titles. However, the order in which these films -and now also series- reach theaters and Disney + does not always correspond to the timeline of the UCM. For example, Hombre de Hierro premiered in 2008 and Captain America the First Avenger did it in 2011, but the events of the first film about steve rogers (Chris Evans) take place before Tony Stark’s debut.

After more than a decade, following the chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been getting complicated. For the most clueless, Disney +, the platform of ‘streaming’ of the House of Mickey, offers the option to watch movies and fictions in chronological order, and has recently modified an error in the UCM timeline.

We talk about the movies black widow Y Black Panther. Both takes place after the events that occurred in Captain America: Civil Warbut which one comes first? The streaming platform had placed the first solo tape on T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) before the prequel starring Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), but it was not correct. Now, Disney+ has modified that error by placing black widow before Black Panther.

It is true that the time difference between both titles is not too relevant, since both take place a few days after the Captain America: Civil War. However, with this correction, the most strict fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can see the different titles of the franchise in the real order.

Also keep in mind that Disney+ does not have all the movies that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this way, those who want to see the entire franchise in order will find absences such as those of Spider-Man: Homecoming Y Spider-Man: Far From Home. The distribution rights of solo films on peter parker (Tom Holland) belong to sony pictures, which makes it difficult for the Mickey Mouse House streaming platform to include them in its catalog.

Taking these absences into account, the chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and series found on Disney+ is as follows: