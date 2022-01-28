Dior’s most expensive dress, for four million euros

Related news

in the history of cinema there are moments that will last forever in the collective imagination of society. frames of film, scenes, sequences, photos and dialogues. Despite that magical iconicity, it is still fiction. The characters are played by actors who, in turn, at certain moments linked to these films, such as at an awards gala, create the myth within the myth.

This is the case of Jennifer Lawrence (30 years) and the anecdote of the moment in which he won his first Oscar for The good side of things -It was already his second nomination-. Year 2013, the red carpet event of the year was about to take place, JLaw Jennifer Lopez -as many know her for the sonorous play on words with JLo- made her star appearance on the carpet of the Kodak Theater of Los Angeles, California, with the most expensive Dior dress, the most valuable design in the history of the Oscars.

Jennifer Lawrence dressed in Dior Couture at the 2013 Oscars.

This is a dress Haute Couture from the French firm, strapless and powder pink, long, with a train and several layers. The designs of haute couture -in case there is still any doubt- they are unique, exclusive pieces that are tailored to the client’s body and are sewn by hand, without ever using any industrial tool to achieve a perfect handmade finish.

The price of the Dior Couture dress that Jennifer Lawrence wore to the 2013 Oscars is four million euros. The protagonist of one of the most acclaimed films of that year complemented it with minimalist details such as jewelry from Chopard, a bag from Roger Vivier and shoes Brian Atwood. The designers, the big global firms, make these spectacular creations to publicize and position their brands through their ambassadors.

Jennifer Lawrence tripped over her Dior dress on the way upstairs to collect her award.

What the creative director of Dior would never have imagined then, Raf Simons (53), is that the dress would rise to icon status and the image of Lawrence would go around the world because of the stumble that occurred when picking up his golden statuette, just as he was going up the stairs to the stage.

An impressive dress, unattainable for most pockets, an Oscar performance and an elegant triumphant fall that made Dior headlines around the world and established Lawrence as the great ambassador of the house which is still today.

