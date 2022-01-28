Diego Verdaguer: Did he practice Scientology like Tom Cruise? this is what is known

The international show business is in mourning for the death of the Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer, which was announced on the night of this Thursday, January 27, when his representatives and relatives confirmed that he died of complications from Covid-19. As a result of his death, information has begun to circulate about his relationship with the scientology, religious doctrine to which the Hollywood actor belongs, Tom Cruise.

“With absolute sadness we regret to inform all his audience and friends that our dear Diego left his beautiful body today to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life,” they wrote on the social networks of the interpreter of topics such as ” I will be back”.

In 2020, the Argentine caused controversy by declaring in an interview for El Heraldo Televisión that he believed that the Covid-19 disease was created by evil minds, something similar to what happened with his wife, singer Amanda Miguel, who revealed in a post on Twitter that he did not trust coronavirus vaccines.

Did Diego Verdaguer practice Scientology?

Due to his statements, the relationship he had Diego Verdaguer with the scientology, doctrine that believes that each human being has a reactive mind that responds to the traumas of life, clouding the analytical mind and preventing the experience of reality, for which members of the religion undergo a process called auditing to find the sources of this trauma.

Although the Argentine singer, who died at the age of 70, never acknowledged being part of the scientology, at the Guadalajara International Book Fair in 2019, when he presented his book “Road to the stage”, he explained in interviews that he liked to read about philosophy and “particularly I have read a lot of L. Ron Hubbard (founder of the religion to the that belongs Tom Cruise) that has marked me in many aspects of my life”.

Furthermore, according to the Truth about Scientology site, Diego Verdaguer He took several courses in controversial religious doctrine, from 1997 to 2020.

Diego Verdaguer during “An Evening of Holiday Joy”, of the Church of Scientology, on December 3, 2005. Photo: AFP Archive

Another fact that confirms that the Argentine singer was related to that religion is his participation in events held by Scientology, as documented in a photo taken in 2005 in which he is seen with his wife, his daughter Ana Victoria and Singer Sofia Milos at the “An Evening of Holiday Joy” benefit celebration for the Hollywood Police Activities League at the church’s International Celebrity Center.

While in 2020 he was part of a recital called “Stay Well”, organized by the Scientology Network, virtual concert that was presented by actress Erika Christensen.

