Diageo sales exceed pre-pandemic levels

Consumers who buy spirits to prepare cocktails at home helped Diageo to increase its revenue above pre-Covid levels, even as supply chain disruption prevented the distillery from selling as many bottles as it would have liked.

The company, listed on London, plans to accelerate the return of up to £2.6bn in capital to shareholders after posting £8bn in net sales in the first half, up 16 per cent from a year ago and also more than in the same year. 2019 period.

However, in the latest sign of continued supply chain disruption, executives at Diageo said the company, whose brands include gin Gordon’s, vodka Smirnoff and the whiskey cream Baileys Irish Cream, had difficulty meeting the demand for some products.

A shortage of glass prevented him from stocking up on enough custom-made bottles to Bulleit, his bourbon Kentucky, while a lack of supplies of aged spirits slowed the growth of tequila and its Canadian whiskey brand CrownRoyal.

“The limitation here is being able to meet the very high demand that we are seeing,” he said. Lavanya Chandrashekar, CFO, adding that she hopes the problems with glass supplies will be resolved soon.

Diageo noted that it continued to benefit from the trend of consumers switching to higher-end beverages, in part because they are making more cocktails at home during the pandemic.

Scotch whisky, including single malts Lagavulin and Talisker, contributed to a third of the group’s sales growth in the period. The limited editions of Johnnie Walker they sold very well, he said Diageo.

Among the products with the best results of the firm are the tequila brands Casamigos, which they bought from the actor George Clooney in 2017, and Don Julio, whose sales in the category increased by more than half compared to the previous year.

Consumers ‘discovered their inner bartender,’ said CEO Ivan Menezes. “Part of the appeal of cocktail culture is that you can create much more versatile drinks than just searching the fridge for a boring glass of white wine or lager.”

He argued that the habit of preparing cocktails will last beyond the pandemic and that the premiumization in the alcohol market will continue, even as inflation puts pressure on family budgets.

“The trend of people drinking more quality has been going on for a couple of decades,” he said. Menezes. “Ours is a product that is bought infrequently, an affordable luxury.”

In addition to the resilience of sales through retailers, the company, which makes Guinness, also benefited from the reopening of bars, especially in Europe and North America. Beer sales increased 22 percent in the period.

Sales at airport duty-free shops remained “affected” by covid restrictions, although there was a “partial recovery” in that market recently, he said. Chandrashekar.

