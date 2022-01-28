Denzel Washington once drew on this ‘heartbreaking’ airplane experience for his performance in ‘Flight’

In the film Flight, Actor Denzel Washington plays a pilot trying to land a plane after a mechanical malfunction threatens the lives of its passengers. but for him Training Day star, the film’s setting and plot weren’t too far removed from his own experiences.

There was a time when Denzel Washington thought he was in real danger when he was on his private jet in the middle of a storm. The incident stood out in Washington’s mind, so much so that it might even have informed his performance.

Denzel Washington took a pay cut to do ‘Flight’

The Flight The script had been floating around Hollywood for a while before it ended up in Washington’s hands. In an interview with Deadline, Washington revealed that he received the script in 2009. But at the same time, he didn’t know “how long it had been kicking around before it came to me.”

In an industry where franchises rule the box office, Washington also shared that Flight It wasn’t that hard to take off. But one of the problems with the film was cost, which Washington was willing to spend some of its own money to accommodate.

“It wasn’t hard to get it done, but the studio wanted to do it for a price, and we ended up with $28 million, and (director) Robert Zemeckis made it look like $100 million, especially the airplane sequence,” Washington. saying. “So me and him throw our money in the pot, we take a tenth of our wages.”

But still, Washington was passionate about making the film because he believed in the script.

“Good scripts are hard to find, and this wasn’t a black-and-white kind of story. There was a lot of gray there,” he revealed.

How Denzel Washington was based on a real life plane incident for ‘Flight’

Denzel Washington received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of Whip Whitaker in Flight. This was evident as he earned an Oscar nomination for the character. But USA Today claimed that Washington had access to some real feelings for the film. The actor once revealed that he was on a private jet to land in Burbank, California, when a wind storm hit.

“On the first approach, we were literally going down the runway on this side, sideways,” Washington said. “I could see the whole track from my window. I thought, ‘That’s not a good sign.’”

It also didn’t bode well for the flight attendant, whom Washington recalled going insane during the ordeal.

“She started to go crazy. I had to calm her down. It was just her and me there. I was churning inside. But it was out of my hands,” he continued.

Finally, Washington relented and accepted the situation as it was.

“After I had said my prayers, I really relaxed. I said, ‘They got it. Me yelling isn’t going to help.’”

After the plane landed safely, Washington immediately went to the bathroom. The Oscar winner admitted the whole situation “was pretty heartbreaking.”

“I think I remembered that (night),” he continued. “But pilot training takes over. My co-driver is there yelling and I’m trying to keep them relaxed and get things done. And there might be something said that (Whip) was buzzing a little bit. That he could have been a little more relaxed than he should have been.”

Denzel Washington once claimed that the key to acting drunk was acting sober.

Since Washington was playing an alcoholic in Flight, there were many instances where the actor had to convincingly appear drunk. But in an interview with Metro, the malcolm x The actor insisted that this was not as difficult as it seemed.

“You don’t act drunk. People who are drunk think they’re not, so you’re actually trying to be relaxed and act sober,” Washington explained. “It’s as simple as that. Somebody who’s drunk is trying to convince you that they’re okay, there’s just a little wobble there.”

