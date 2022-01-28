Demi Lovato says goodbye to pop? A new rock stage has arrived for her!

Demi lovato She is an artist who began her acting career at a very young age after appearing in Barney and his friends with Selena Gomez. From there he rose to worldwide fame at Disney with shows like Sunny Among the Stars, Princess Protection System or Camp Rock. To later turn her facet as an actress and focus all her energy on music as a soloist thanks to the fact that she had signed a contract with Hollywood Records, Disney’s record label.

Everything seemed to be going great, several studio albums that placed her in many award ceremonies and top sales, world tours, nothing could be better or so we thought. After emotional problems and falling into some addictions, Demi had to go into rehab for the first time to come out renewed with her album “Unbroken” in which he tells how he got up from everything and even took out a book called «stay strong», the same phrase that he had tattooed on his arm as a reminder not to fall back into cutting or addictions.

Everything was fine and it even served as an inspiration for many young people with a very strong message of struggle and inner empowerment. Of course, it did not last long, her emotional instability having so much burden as a public figure made her have very complicated moments many times since she was constantly criticized for her weight or for her relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama.

There was never a middle ground where Demi lovato She felt comfortable with herself and the life she had, being in the spotlight was something that put her on the tightrope. Over the years, she continued to release albums and a series of documentaries talking about her problems with her father, the abuse she received in the past, and all those stones in the road that made her relapse many times.

It seems simple enough but for Demi Lovato it has been a constant struggle with herself for so many years, she has never been able to experience the peace of not feeling harassed by the press or people around her. Let us remember that 3 years ago an overdose almost ended her life, so it has been more complicated than many would believe. Just a few weeks ago after coming out of her last relapse, Demi radically changed her appearance and musical style, something that moved his fans because it meant he would be back with a new era.

He had all of them accustomed to the pop genre and having one of the best voices, it is clear that he can sing anything. Now in her photos we saw how she shaved her hair and had a spider tattooed on her head as well as showing very rock looks in her clothes and makeup. In addition to uploading photos with his manager and team in a music studio.

Of course this was only the beginning, on his Instagram, he gave a “funeral” to his pop music, all wearing black and launching that photo as a message of his new stage singing rock, grungy and punk. He also uploaded stories in which he mentions the following: “Play the music you want, whenever you want. Break the rules”, a phrase full of power in which we see how Demi Lovato has no plans to return to pop for a long time.

It only remains to wait for the dates of the new album to be announced, although seeing the singer so active on social networks sharing everything, it only means that there is not much left to be able to do that new stage in which Demi seeks to find her own label that will make her feel free to express yourself with your music. To be aware of all the news of Demi you just have to click here.