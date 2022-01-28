Deaths and hospitalizations grow; let’s redouble our efforts: Ruiz

Director Ruiz presented the daily COVID report from the Chihuahua Ministry of Health on January 27.

“Today we raise the cases again, 1404 cases in the last 24 hours. We had already been with 1200 (daily cases), hopefully it is pending change your behavior”, declared the doctor, who asked make serious efforts to implement preventive measures against contagion.

22 more people have lost their lives in today’s report. “As you can see, deaths and hospitalizations have been increasing because we are seeing the consequences of the highest increase in infections that we had in the state of Chihuahua.”

He recalled that for week 1 of the year 2022 “we had more than 8 thousand cases”, marking a new record not seen in the entire pandemic. “We are just seeing the consequences, the complications, the deaths.”

Currently they update the report of the contagion curve until week 2 with more than 5 thousand accumulated cases. “We need to go down quickly as has happened on other occasions, we need to insist on the measures.”

“We have been seeing a high number of deaths”, lamented Dr. Ruiz again.

He highlighted the fact that there are 410 hospitalized in public health centers throughout the state and unfortunately “we increased” the number of intubated, as there are 94 people in intensive care, 23 more intubated than yesterday’s report.

He warned Ciudad Juárez about the rise in infections. It has just surpassed Chihuahua capital and become the municipality with the most active cases.

Videos | So said Leticia Ruiz.

Measures issued by the Ministry of Health:

In order to prevent the spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus, the Ministry of Health reminds the population to properly apply and reinforce preventive measures in their daily activities, such as correctly using the face mask that must cover the nose and mouth, frequent hand washing or the application of 70 percent alcohol-based antibacterial gel, respect the healthy distance of 1.5 meters between people and carry out cleaning and disinfection of spaces at home and work areas.

Among other actions, it is important to go to the vaccination days against COVID-19, which are enabled according to the age group, eat healthy and go to your health unit for a medical check-up in order to follow up on your health status. Health.

To reduce the risk of contagion by coronavirus, avoid going to meetings or being in crowded places with poor ventilation, continuously ventilate the spaces and avoid contact with other people, either by hugging or greeting with a kiss, hand or fist.

If you have any symptoms such as headache or sore throat, fever of 38 degrees or higher, cough, fatigue, loss of smell or taste, feeling of body aches, runny nose or difficulty breathing and have been in close contact with any case positive for COVID-19, you must apply a test and isolate until the result is obtained.

If the diagnosis is confirmed as positive, request medical attention and continue the isolation indicated by a health professional.

Citizens can enter the Digital Health application or contact the emergency number 9-1-1, in which the unit’s medical staff provides medical or psychological care.