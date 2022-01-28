Daughters of celebrities identical to their mothers: similar mother and daughter

These daughters of celebrities identical to their mothers will leave you speechless, their great resemblance is amazing. Genetics are incredible and these beautiful girls have inherited the beauty of their mothers, to such an extent that some look like sisters or even twins.

Daughters of celebrities identical to their mothers

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

One of the most shocking cases is that of the actress, Ava Phillippe, because over time, she looks more and more like her mother, actress Reese Witherspoon.





It is inevitable not to notice their great resemblance every time we see them together, they are like two drops of water!

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh has stolen the cameras for her great resemblance to her mother Angelina Joli, many claim that she has won the genetic lottery, inheriting the beauty of the protagonist of Maleficent, and sharing many of the physical qualities of her attractive father, Brad Pitt.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

In addition to her impressive resemblance, like her talented mother, Kaia has managed to conquer the catwalks. This is another of the cases that is most striking because of the incredible resemblance that Gerber has with her mother, the model Cindy Crawford.

Lily Mo and Kate Beckinsale

Lily is just a teenager, but the great resemblance she bears to her mother Kate is more than evident. Both share the color of the hair, the resigned nose, the shape of the eyes and a beautiful smile.

Lily Rose Depp and Vanessa Paridis

In addition to their love for the catwalk, Lily Rose and Vanessa share their great resemblance, from the shape of the face, to the shape of the body that makes them look identical.

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep

Meryl’s three daughters share a strong resemblance to her; however, it is Mamie, the actress from The Good Wife, who most closely resembles the legendary actress.

Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Zoe’s case is somewhat strange, and if you see her with her father, Lenny Kravitz, you could say that they are identical; however, seeing her next to her mother, Lisa Bonet, you can also notice the great resemblance they have, who does she look more like?

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes

Barely a 15-year-old teenager, the striking resemblance between beautiful Suri and her mother, the talented Katie Holmes, is already evident. We have no doubt that when she grows older, her style and demeanor will also be identical.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore

Although Rumer also shares a strong resemblance to his father, Bruce Willis, we can’t help but notice that he also has identical features to his mother. Moore and her daughter could pass for sisters.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss

In addition to sharing the catwalks and beauty, mother and daughter have an incredible resemblance. Lila and Kate could also pass for sisters.