Daniela Madariaga Andorra, the new TikTok makeup influencer

Mexico, January 28.- Daniela Madariaga Andorra is the name of a young woman from TikTok who has surprised millions of users with her great talent for makeup. She is a Mexican artist who often uses makeup to transform into different celebrities.

So far, the 22-year-old has over a million followers on the social network and has developed a knack for creating unrivaled impressions, as well as providing useful tips for workout routines. makeupposition trends that have gone viral such as challenges and videos with special effects.

with his creations, Daniela Madariaga Andorra shows his passion for the world of imitation and for teaching his followers the process of his creations.

Best creations of Daniela Madariaga Andorra

Among his best reproductions, Daniela Madariaga Andorra has managed to become the actress Cate Blanchett. She though she has also been characterized as Anne Hathaway, Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Portman.

However, the young woman is not only limited to emulating celebrities from the world of cinema, she has also chosen to represent some singers such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Cher through makeup; the socialized and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, as well as her mother, the famous Kris Jenner.

In his publications, he has also shown his transformations into Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, the four members of the successful K-pop group Black Pink; the unforgettable queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, and many more.

The make-up artist has also dared to imitate the appearance of some famous men. Among them stand out Jackie Chan and Michael Jackson “The King of Pop”, of whom she recognized herself as a faithful admirer.

Chemists, fictional characters and more

For his incredible transformation into Albert Einstein, Andorra he carefully outlined wrinkles, a fake mustache and a gray wig. In her Mona Lisa-inspired look, the young woman became an extraordinary version of the painting, complete with her famous smile.

In addition to makeup Daniela Madariaga Andorra use prosthetics, wigs and clothes to achieve the perfect result and look as much like the celebrity you want to embody.

The identity of the artist is still unknown, but the dozens of videos she has posted on social networks continue to accumulate thousands of views, and hundreds of comments that underline the surprise of her followers. The Mexican artist has received thousands of compliments for her impressive work.

