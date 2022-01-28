Daniela Madariaga Andorra, the influencer who is succeeding on TikTok

Mexico, January 28.- Daniela Madariaga Andorra is the username of TikTok who has surprised millions of followers with her great talent for makeup. She is a Mexican artist who in her creations shows how she uses makeup to transform into different celebrities.

With more than a million followers on the social network, the 22-year-old has developed a great ability to create surprising imitations, but also provide useful tips for makeup routines, position trends that have gone viral as challenges and videos with special effects.

Most of the content of Daniela Madariaga Andorra brings to light his passion for the world of imitation, but also for teaching his followers the process of his creations.

Impact

Among his best reproductions, Daniela Madariaga Andorra has managed to become the actress Cate Blanchett. Although it has also been characterized as Anne Hathaway, Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Portman.

However, the young woman is not only limited to emulating personalities from the world of cinema, she has also chosen to represent some singers through makeup, such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Cher; the socialized and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, as well as her mother, the famous Kris Jenner.

In his publications he has also shown his transformations in Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, the four members of the successful K-pop group Black Pink; the unforgettable queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, and many more.

The make-up artist has also dared to imitate the appearance of some famous men. Among them stand out Jackie Chan and Michael Jackson “The King of Pop”, of whom she recognized herself as a faithful admirer.

Great creations of Daniela Madariaga

For his amazing transformation into Albert Einstein, Madariaga Andorra he carefully outlined wrinkles, a fake mustache and a gray wig. In her Mona Lisa-inspired look, the young woman became an extraordinary version of the painting, complete with her famous smile.

Sometimes, in addition to makeup, Daniela Madariaga Andorra He uses prosthetics, wigs and clothes to achieve the perfect result and look as much like the celebrity he wants to embody as possible.

The identity of the artist is still unknownbut the dozens of videos that he has published on social networks continue to accumulate thousands of reproductions, and hundreds of comments that underline the surprise of his followers.

The Mexican artist has received thousands of compliments for her impressive work.

