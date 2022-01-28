Dalton Gomez: Ariana Grande marries by surprise and with only 20 guests | People

A secret wedding not so secret has been revealed. Last Sunday, May 16, American pop star Ariana Grande married her fiancé of five months, Dalton Gomez. The couple married at the singer’s house in Los Angeles, as reported by some of the media that leaked the information, which was finally confirmed by People.

“They married. It was something very small and intimate, less than 20 people. The place was happy and full of love,” a rep for Grande, 27, told the magazine. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep said. The wedding took place in Montecito, an hour north of Los Angeles, where the singer has a house that she especially likes and where she spends a lot of time, according to what they told People sources close to the couple. At the moment there is not a single image of the link.

Little is known about Gomez, because he does not even have public social networks. Californian, it is only known that he is a real estate agent and works for a company that is dedicated to selling luxury houses for one of the best-known companies in the sector in the area; in fact, he helped Grande find her current home. He met his already wife because they frequent the same group of friends, and in fact he maintains a good relationship with other artists such as Miley Cyrus.

More information

In late December, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez. He published a series of photos with Gomez on his Instagram profile (where he has 235 million followers, being the second most followed person on this network after Cristiano Ronaldo) in which he wrote “forever and more” and where he showed a ring with a large diamond and a pearl, as well as a series of images of the couple snuggled together. Comments from Grande’s family did the rest. Her mother, Joan, congratulated them on social media, saying, “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez to our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much! Happy forever!”. The artist’s brother wrote: “This is just the beginning of a long life full of laughter and love. I love you both! Happy engagement!” Even her manager, the controversial Scooter Braun, wrote: “Congratulations to these two incredible souls. Ari, we love you and couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man.”

The engagement was also a perfect promotional strategy, because it coincided – not coincidentally – with the premiere of a documentary about Grande on Netflix, called Excuse me, I love you and where his world tour was told Sweetener World Tour of 2019.

It was in January 2020 when it became known that Ariana Grande was dating Dalton Gomez, although both did not confirm their relationship until four months later, because they were seen together in the video clip Stuck With U, where the singer performed a charity song with Justin Bieber. So they were spending confinement together. A source close to them then told People that the singer did not want to have “another public relationship”. “That’s why she’s trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” she explained. Their first images together explicitly are from last June, when they were shown on their social networks.

This is the first marriage for Grande, but her second commitment. In 2018, she became engaged to Pete Davidson, a comedian and part of the cast of the show. Saturday night Live. They had only been dating for a few weeks when they announced their upcoming wedding, but it didn’t take much longer for their relationship to end: it ended four months after the engagement announcement. That was in mid-September 2018, a few days after the death of her ex-partner, rapper Mac Miller, who had died of an overdose on September 8, something that deeply affected Grande.