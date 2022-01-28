Dallas Cowboys assure continuity of Mike McCarthy as coach for NFL 2022

Given the journalistic rumors that emerged after the resignation of Sean Payton to the New Orleans Saints, from Texas they made a determination about his head coach.

After his dramatic removal from the Playoffsmultiple doubts arose in Dallas Cowboys about the continuity of mike mccarthy as his coach for the 2022 season of the National Football League (NFL)even more so when the owner of the team Jerry Jones he left his post in the nebula.

As if that were not enough, after knowing the resignation of Sean Payton to the technical direction of New Orleans SaintsImmediately, the journalistic rumors pointed to the possibility of reaching the Texas squad; however, all those ghosts vanished.

The reporter Jori Epsteinof USATodayconfirmed that the Cowboys executive board made a decision and ratified McCarthy’s continuity for NFL 2022and he will also do it, with his right hand, dan quinnas a defensive coordinator who will remain with the team.

Dallas Cowboys make decision with Mike McCarthy



However, the Cowboys will have to go to the market in search of a new offensive coordinator, since Kellen Moore is being interviewed by Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars to be the new head coach.

For now, the report says, McCarthy is already planning the next NFL seasonfocusing on the internal evaluation of staff and players of the Cowboys, to then make the necessary readjustments, in search of improving what has been done this season.