“Cruella” on Disney +: everything you need to know about the film, told by Emma Stone | INTERVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

Of all the villains of Disney, the most difficult to generate sympathy is Cruella de Vil. In fact, his story is so complex that in “Descendants”, the film about the heirs of some of the company’s most evil characters, it is the only one that does not have a twist in his personality: he is still cruel , greedy, lousy friend and she only likes animals turned into fur coats. That cruel has been chosen to star in a new film from the Micky Mouse factory called attention, but the final result is even more surprising. With Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the starring roles, the film is not only visually stunning – as the trailer shows – it’s also witty and funny.

LOOK: “Loki”: what we will see of the villain in the Disney + series, according to UCM fans

During the press conference for the launch of “Cruella” last May, Emma Stone, who is also a producer of this film, stressed that it was a challenge to land the story of Cruella de Vil to give her a past that “makes sense”, that ” does not feel forced” and that, at the same time, has the elements to become “a good movie”. It was after a six-year process that the final idea was reached: a young woman named Estella is born in England in the 1970s with a problem and a gift: she cannot control an impulse that leads her to do things she does not want, but At the same time, she has a unique creativity for fashion design. When her mother takes her to London to develop her talent, a character appears who will become central in her life: Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson). So far we have the plot of a typical fairy tale, but, as Stone says, “‘Cruella’ is the darkest thing that a Disney movie has been in a long time”, and the clash between Estella, later converted into Cruella , and Baroness Von Hellman will be a war without quarter.

Baroness Von Hellman, Cruella’s nemesis played by Emma Thompson. (Photo: Disney)

“Cruella is not an aspirational character, but I like that she really embraces her creativity and her identity in such a strong way.”, Stone explained about the challenges of playing her first villain, although the actress is convinced that no character or person is essentially bad. “I think I wouldn’t be able to play a character if I really thought he was completely bad or just a villain. I don’t think any person we think of as bad goes around the world believing they are. They think they are correct. They don’t go through life saying to themselves: ‘I’m so bad’. It would not make sense and that idea could not be applied to the interpretation of a human being, perhaps to that of a robot, “said the 32-year-old actress.

FASHION, THE OTHER GREAT CHARACTER

The interactions between the Baroness and Estella will remind those of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in “The Devil Wears Fashion”, but they will become even more intense, because here no one will give in to seek a life. “more normal”. In “Cruella”, they both want greatness and that will make the film a runway for their inventions. And although these confrontations to see who is the best designer will leave several scenes to remember, there are two that Emma Stone has among her favorites.

The first one -so far unrevealed in the trailers- takes place in a garbage truck, from where Cruella appears to ruin one of the baroness’s parades. “That ‘outfit’ was phenomenal, because it’s something you really would never wear in real life,” said Stone, whose second favorite moment in the film is when Cruella arrives at one of Von Hellman’s galas and stops him from leaving his room. car climbing on it with one of the most striking designs of the British Jenny Beavan, responsible for the costume design of this film.

This is one of Emma Stone’s favorite “Cruella” designs. (Photo: Diffusion)

“It was another epic moment. I had to try to walk to the car in that dress and then cover it up completely with the twist of that skirt. It was fantastic. It’s one of those moments where you’re like, ok, I’m in a movie, because there’s no way this could happen to me any other way,'” Stone said.

GET THRILLED

But the film is not only based on the creative confrontation between Estella/Cruella and Von Hellman, there is a past that unites them and that will produce some highly emotional moments, which are what Stone considers the most challenging, and at the same time exciting, such as actress.

“When you know that you have a very important scene to shoot, one that requires a lot of emotion, that you know will be decisive for the story to move forward, you feel a lot of pressure, because you can only shoot it on that day. It doesn’t matter how tired you are or how you’re feeling, if you get to do that scene, that’s the one that stays. That’s why the nights before an important scene are usually sleepless nights for me. It’s a challenge, but I love it,” she explained about the process that connects her with acting.

“The more present you are in the scene, the less nervous you feel. That’s why I’m an actress. I am a very anxious person and I discovered that the moment in which I am most present is when I have to improvise, do a comedy or theater, because you don’t have time to think about anything else that might worry you. You have to be in the moment. And the more present you are, the less nervous you feel. I think that’s the great gift of acting,” he said.

Trailer for “Cruella” with Emma Stone. (Source: Disney)

THE TOKEN

Synopsis: Set in 1970s London and in the midst of the punk rock revolution, “Cruella” follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself in fashion with her clothing designs. When she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, together they manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, the frighteningly elegant and sophisticated fashion legend played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will see Estella embrace her wicked side and become the dissonant, edgy, and revenge-seeking Cruella.

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Jamie Demetriou.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Platform: DisneyPlus.

Release date: July 16th

HOW TO WATCH MOVIE IN STREAMING

“Cruella” is in theaters in Mexico and the United States. It can also be seen, from May 28, on Disney Plus, but with an extra payment. In the case of Peru, the additional price is 54.90 soles to access Premier Access, an option that allows you to watch streaming premieres the same day as in theaters. The cost is additional to the service subscription, which is priced at 25.90 soles per month. The film can be seen at no additional cost on Disney Plus from July 16.

RELATED VIDEO:

After more than a decade being one of the most important stars of Marvel, Scarlett Johansson says goodbye to this huge saga with “Black Widow”, a film that, in her opinion, culminates Natasha’s evolution from the sexualization of the beginnings to the portrait complex and human aspect of this film. (Source: EFE)

MORE ON SKIP INTRO:

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Follow El Comercio on Gororgheand News