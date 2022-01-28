Cristiano Ronaldo’s reason for blocking a site specializing in soccer player evaluation is revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo blocked Transfermakt, because he did not agree with the assessment that the website gave him in 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo blocked the official account of Transfermarkt, a site specialized in soccer player values, because he did not agree with the value assigned to him in a list of the most valuable players represented by Jorge Mendeshis agent, so after claiming the price, he proceeded to block them.

This Thursday it was announced, by Transfermarkt, what happened in March 2020, when said list was released. So, the Portuguese, who played for Juventus, was worth 83.59 million dollars, but it was still very little.

Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

“First he sent a message to our community managers. They answered him, explained why and told him ‘among people in your same age group you are, by far, number one,’ Christian Swart, coordinator of Transfermarkt, told The Athletic.

“I think there was a difference of 30 to 50 million (between the next one on the list and Cristiano) and then he sent some smileys and then he blocked us,” Swart confessed.

In the original publication, where the list of those represented by Mendes was put, including Cristiano, the specialized website put an unusual descriptionbut that was when he released the attacker’s block.

“We can’t tag Cristiano Ronaldo because he blocked us after seeing his market value,” they wrote in that 2020 post.

Two years after said valuation, the cost of the Manchester United striker dropped to 39 million dollars, while that of his staunch sports rival, Lionel Messi, is 66 million.