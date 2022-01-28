Creed III has already started filming: plot, characters and release date of the film | Michael B. Jordan | Rocky | Cinema and series

After two successful deliveries, believe is ready to go back with him end of the trilogy that his followers were longing for. The wait has been long, but filming has already started according to the latest report from The Daily Mail.

The specialized media shared a series of photographs of Michael B Jordan on the filming set located in Atlanta and now more than one wonders if the protagonist will be able to meet expectations as director of the film.

What will we see in the end of the trilogy?

Adonis Creed’s family will play a crucial role. Since he was little, his character felt that he didn’t belong anywhere, but now, finally, he has people who love him unconditionally.

“I want to see where Adonis and Bianca are going to go from here. Bianca, with her musical career. Adonis, as a boxer and father. And I also want to see where the relationship with Rocky is going, where he’s left off,” Jordan previously told Esquire.

Why Sylvester Stallone will not be present?

As for the participation of Sylvester Stallone, the second part marked the farewell of his character. “Rocky has his life. Now he has to start ours, ”were Bianca’s words after the ‘Italian Stallion’ decided to see his son, Robert Balboa Jr. again.

When it premieres?

Creed III is scheduled to premiere at the end of November 2022. Since the recordings have just begun, there is still no release date and it is expected that the coronavirus pandemic will not cause any delays in this regard.