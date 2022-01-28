Creators of ‘No Man’s Sky’ relaunch their first video game after receiving a letter from the father of an 8-year-old fan with autism that “broke their hearts”

The iOS version of the game was released in 2013, but was no longer operational on Apple devices due to constant updates and lack of interest from the company.

Sean Murray, one of the founders of the Hello Games studio, creator of the video game ‘No Man’s Sky’, announced this Thursday the relaunch of the company’s first game, ‘Joe Danger’, after receiving a letter from the father of a fan of 8 years with autism.

According to the parent, little Jack had fallen in love with its protagonist, a daredevil motorcyclist who takes players on a race through the desert, and the game served him to connect with his friends and as a way to deal with stress. However, the video game, released in 2013 for iOS, was no longer operational on Apple devices due to system updates and the company’s lack of interest after the success of ‘No Man’s Sky’.

This situation led the father of the child to ask the developer for help. “Jack loves Joe. love everything about him. He has a collection of toy motorcycles that are his ‘Joe Dangers’; every motorcycle we see on the street is ‘Joe Danger,'” he wrote in the letter, shared by Murray on Twitter.

"The iPhone version of 'Joe Danger' is Jack's reward for handling situations that seem normal to everyone else," said the parent. "In any case, I want to thank you for the countless hours of fun you gave my son and for helping us forget about the difficulties, the therapy, the visits to the doctor. […] I can honestly say that this game changed his life", he added.

“The iPhone version of ‘Joe Danger’ is Jack’s reward for handling situations that seem normal to everyone else,” said the parent. “In any case, I want to thank you for the countless hours of fun you gave my son and for helping us forget about the difficulties, the therapy, the visits to the doctor. […] I can honestly say that this game changed his life“, he added.

He also asked the creators if they could update the application. “It would mean the world to at least one little boy,” he argued.

In response, Murray said the letter “broke their hearts” and motivated them to “fix things.” On the other hand, he acknowledged that developers don’t always think about the fact that even the most small and insignificant they can have a high impact in some people.

In response, Murray said the letter "broke their hearts" and motivated them to "fix things." On the other hand, he acknowledged that developers don't always think about the fact that even the most small and insignificant they can have a high impact in some people.

