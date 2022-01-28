Costa Rica defeated Panama and revived in the fight for the Repechage ticket

Bryan Ruiz scored in the second half the goal with which Costa Rica won 1-0 over Panama, to get closer to only two points in the fight for the ticket to a playoff as a way to access the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The figure of Alajuelense and from the Costa Rican team he took advantage of a rebound, after a shot from Joseph William Ortiz that the archer Luis Mejia He barely managed to repel.

The victory involves Costa Rica in the fight to go to Qatar. The Ticos are fifth in the final Octagonal of the tie in the Concacaf, with 12 points.

Panama is 14 and occupies fourth place, which grants the right to dispute the playoff against a selection of Oceania. He missed the opportunity to stay level on points with Mexico, which reached 17 when winning its visit to Jamaica and occupies the third place, which grants a direct ticket to Qatar.

In the first two places, which also allow advancement to the world without scales, they are located Canada (19) and the United States (18).

Captain Ruiz came on as a substitute in the second half to solve an extremely complicated game for the locals at the National Stadium in San José, against a Panamanian team that was well prepared in defense and dangerous on the counterattack.

Panama calmly dominated possession of the ball for almost the entire first half, without excessive pressure and playing with the Costa Rican anxiety to obtain an urgent victory.

Costa Rica He tried to surprise his rival with arrivals from the sides, but with little danger, while the Panamanians had a couple of arrivals with Fajardo and Góndola, who put Keylor Navas to the test.

For the second half, the income of the experienced Celso Borges and Ruiz gave Costa Rica greater control of the ball, while the always restless Joel Campbell began to generate greater danger, mainly on the right wing.

It was on Campbell’s legs from the right that a combination with Alonso Martínez was born, which preceded Ortiz’s shot in the area. Mejía covered but Ruiz came with all the advantages to counterattack and open the scoring in the 65th minute.

Panama He was close to achieving equality at 90 in a header from Abdiel Ayarza that crashed into the horizontal and drowned out his cry, fortunately for the Costa Ricans.

