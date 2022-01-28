Conmebol: Mexico has the doors open to return to Libertadores

Midtime Editorial

After six years without mexican representatives in the Copa Libertadores, the Conmebol assured that they can return whenever they want. The president of the confederation, Alexander Dominguez, assured in an interview that their competitions admit guests like Mexico to participate in the Copa América, as well as their clubs, so that they can join the most striking tournament in Latin America.

In a conversation for SNTV, the leader Paraguayan assured that he Format who drive in the Copa Libertadores has only generated success, however, pointed out that the integration of other teams depends merely on them.

“Today, as it is, the format is a successful format, in fact, the numbers say that it is very successful. Doesn’t mean the doors are closed, means that it depends much more on them than on us and the same thing happens with teams that would like to play in the Copa América”.

About him case of the teams mexicans, Domínguez pointed out that “The doors are always open and the dialogue is also always open, but not It depends it depends more on us from Concacaf that of Conmebol”.

Dart to the Mexican teams

Finally, he sent a message to the national clubs, to the point that they were the ones decided leave the Copa Libertadores, despite the priority they were given at the time to keep them in the tournament.

“Let’s remember that the Mexican teams decided to leave the Copa Libertadores, and even when our administration were, let’s say reclassified, because they had a guest classification and we gave them the full member status“.