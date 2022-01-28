Concacaf Octagonal: this is how Mexico was in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Mexico rescued a 2-1 victory against Jamaica (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

The Mexican National Team began its participation in the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf Octagon and sought not to compromise his automatic pass to Qatar 2022, so this date became defining for the Tricolor.

The match of the Aztec team together with that of United States vs. El Salvador they were the first to start with the ninth FIFA day. Later will come Honduras vs. Canada and Costa Rica vs. Panama.

THIS IS HOW THE CONCACAF TABLE WAS

1. Canada – 19 points

2. United States – 18 points

3. Mexico – 17 points

4. Panama – 14 points

5. Costa Rica – 12 points

6. Jamaica – 7 points

7. El Salvador – 6 points

8. Honduras – 3 points

With the victory of Costa Rica, this is how the Concacaf table was left (Photo: Google capture)

The duel began in the national stadium Independence Park. The initial alignment with which the daddy went out to compete was the following:

Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez Ramos, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Carlos Rodríguez, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Uriel Antuna, Rogelio Funes Mori and Alexis Vega.

(Photo: REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy)

During the first half the highlight of the game was that Damion Lowe He was expelled for a strong sweep over Andrés Guardado that raised the alarms for the Tri. Fortunately for the national team, the experienced soccer player was able to continue, for the second half he came off as a substitute.

For him minute 49 of the party, Jamaicans scored a goal and with this they put the Mexican National Team in trouble because they had all the factors to take advantage and they did not take advantage of it. Daniel Johnson was in charge of opening the scoring.

Later Alexis Vega arrived to turn the score around and make it 2 – 1 in less than 5 minutes (Photo: REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy)

As the match progressed, Henry Martin He was in charge of tying the duel at 81. After a rejected center, the American soccer player finished the play and sent the ball to the back of the net. later came Alexis Vega for flip the marker and make the 2 – 1 in less than 5 minutes.

Without further action, the Mexicans kept the three points of the game and were left with 17 points.

Both teams took to the Lower Field court to start activities with the intention of winning the game. The result favored the Americans because they won with a score 1 – 0 and with this they managed to secure their place in the first three places in the standings.

At minute 52 Antonee Robinson opened the scoring and made the first (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

at minute 52 Antonee Robinson opened the scoring and made the first for the squad The Bar and the Stars. For the rest of the game there were no more actions and the score ended

The activity started in Honduras and the standings were modified with the results of the first games of the game.

for minute 10 Denil Maldonado scored an own goal which benefited the Canadians and allowed them to move to the top of the table for a moment.

at the second time jonathan david He scored the second goal of the game, for 73 he surpassed the victory of The maple leaves. Without major difficulties, the Canadians remained victorious and finished as leaders of the Concacaf table.

Canada defeated Honduras 2 – 0 (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)



Activities began on the field of the Ticos to find the ranking points. Throughout the first half there were no actions that could open the scoring, so both teams went into the break with a goalless draw.

To the minute 65 Bryan Ruiz opened the scoring in favor of Ticos. It was the only goal of the game so the local team kept the three points.

