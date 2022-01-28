Column by Daniela Lagos: The Gilded Age: back to the recipe

when the series downton abbey came to an end, all over the world there were broken hearts and fans waiting for the next thing that its creator, Julian Fellowes, would write.. In March 2020 the answer came: a gentleman’s gamea series premiered on Netflix that combined the specialty of the house (period history, commentary on the organization of social classes) while taking the risk of adding a bit of sport and history, recounting how football began in England.

Unlike its predecessor, this drama went through the world of series without causing any stir. It premiered, got some good reviews, a few people watched it, and it ended. It was probably not the expected result.

Two years after that debut, Fellowes has returned and this time he does it without risks, but following the recipe Abbey almost verbatim. And you can bet that it will have its prize: a new success.

The Gilded Age (The golden age) is the title of the new production, released on HBO and HBO Max. Set in the 1880s, it stars two families at odds, personally and geographically, on a posh street corner in New York City.

On one side are the Brook sisters (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon), influential socialites, who must welcome the daughter of their deceased brother (played by Meryl Streep’s daughter, Louisa Jacobson) into their home.

At the same time that this happens, something happens in the house across the street that the conservative older sister does not like at all: the Russell family comes to live in a large mansion. They have no history in the city, they do not come from generations of high society, but they are nouveau riche, who became (very) millionaires in the growing railway industry. The mother of the family (Carrie Coon) is determined to be accepted among her new peers, and the neighbor across the street has decided this is out of the question.

With this tension at the center of the story, the table is set for Fellowes to deliver everything he already knows how to do so well: impeccable historical settings, romances, gossip, stories of socialites and those who serve them, characters with secrets to hide, dramatic in the midst of great parties and banquets. A great period soap opera that introduces some new elements when crossing the Atlantic: comments on racial tension, a change of accent and moving from the countryside to the big city.

It is certainly not a series that reinvents the wheel, but rather follows the formula and does it well.delivering a satisfying drama for anyone seeking innocuous fun and stepping out of reality to travel through time and space to the New York gossip of days gone by.