Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s romantic walk, Olivia Culpo’s day at work: celebrities in a click

Family celebration. Paris and Nicky Hilton took a walk through the streets of New York to celebrate that Nicky is pregnant, expecting her third child, the result of her relationship with her husband James Rothschild (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Romantic night. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky went to eat at an exclusive restaurant and then walked arm in arm through the streets of London, England

Workday. Olivia Culpo had a meeting in an office in Calabasas, California. To do this, she wore a set of brown leather pants and jacket that she combined with her shirt and also with her handbag.

Family night. Pamela Anderson went to eat at the exclusive Nobu restaurant in Malibu. She was accompanied by her son Brandon Thomas Lee and her assistant Jonathan. She wore a gray dress, a white cap that she combined with her stiletto shoes

Warm welcome Ana de Armas was greeted by a pit bull dog as she got out of her car in Santa Monica. She and she juggled trying to hold everything she was carrying in her hands

Lucy Hale walked her dogs through the streets of Studio City, California. She wore a casual look: light jean, white muscle shirt that she combined with her canvas sneakers and sunglasses.

Rebel Wilson went to eat at the exclusive Craig restaurant in West Hollywood. To do this, she wore black leather pants, a shirt with transparencies and a red checkered jacket.

Renee Zellweger and her partner Ant Anstead walked with his son through the Laguna Beach mall in California. They stopped to buy food and drink to go at a well-known store

Sofia Vergara was photographed leaving a meeting in a Beverly Hills building, just as she was sending a WhatsApp audio. She wore ripped jeans, a green jacket, and studded sandals that she combined with her bag and her mask. In addition, she showed her cell phone case: printed in animal print

He tried to go unnoticed. Brad Pitt was photographed in a Chinatown parking lot in Los Angeles and took advantage of the use of the mask so that he would not be recognized: in addition, he wore sunglasses and a hat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

