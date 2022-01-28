Chris Brown is accused of rape and Rihanna is told that the best thing was to get out of that relationship

Chris Brown is once again at the center of the controversy after a woman, who preferred to protect her identity, denounced him for suffering a rape last December 2020.

It was not until now that the victim, identified as a model and dancer, decided to raise her voice against Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, who in the past was also accused of a similar charge and by the singer, of domestic violence.

In 2009 some images shook the world: It was the interpreter of umbrella with blows to the face after the American attacked her in the middle of an argument.

In that conflict, Rihanna confronted him about the artist’s infidelity, which ended in a physical fight with him even hitting his head with the window and biting her on the arm, so when it was made public he turned himself in to the police.

Chris Brown’s dark past comes back for him

This time, Christopher Maurice Brown has problems with the law again for the accusation of sexual abuse on a yacht docked on Star Island, outside rapper Sean’s home Diddy Combs.

The interpreter of with you asked the woman to meet at her colleague’s house on December 30, 2020, so when they met “he went from being nice to raping her” in a matter of minutes, reported Who.

Shortly before, the victim assured that she was drugged with a drink that she offered because she felt “disoriented, physically unstable and began to fall asleep.”

According to the same source, Chris Brown proceeded to undress the woman and kiss her, to which she said nobut he insisted and raped her until he ejaculated inside her.

The model is currently suing for $20 million in damages for severe emotional distress. Social media reacted to the news by criticizing the singer and praising Rihanna for cutting ties shortly after her assault.

Chris Brown just got sued for drugging and raping a woman, but… ARE YOU TELLING ME THAT THE ONE WHO BEATS RIHANNA WAS A BAD GUY?

What a surprise, those who did not dare to stop listening to their music will say.https://t.co/J6YGwy3qya – Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) January 28, 2022

Whoever is still a fan of Chris Brown is another abuser or does not love himself. — Yessie🍒 (@yessiem95) January 28, 2022

You say you respect women and support Chris Brown’s abuser – paola (@paola__pimentel) January 28, 2022