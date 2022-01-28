‘Chore’ Mejía is no longer the DT of Chivas

Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejia takes a step aside from the technical direction of Chivas del Guadalajara in the Liga MX Femenil. According to reports, Mejía is leaving office to attend to personal problems.

All this occurs a few weeks after the Sacred Flock was eliminated in the quarterfinals against the Águilas del América.

‘Chore’ Mejía was in charge of the Sacred Flock for a year and his replacement will be Juan Pablo Alfaro, who has been in the technical staff of the pink circuit team for more than three years, which is why he joins the highest position for the next contest.

Read more: Sculptural! Cindy Prado raises sighs in Miami after a beautiful swimsuit

Chivas del Guadalajara announced through their social networks that Mejía leaves office and Juan Pablo Alfaro enters his place for the Clausura 2022 tournament.

“Alfaro will work hand in hand with professors Héctor Noriega Palmer and Gregorio Sánchez, who will be his assistants, and together they will have the task of leading our team in search of the long-awaited second title of the Women’s MX League“Says the statement from the Guadalajara institution.

Mejía left a favorable number in his passage through the opening 2021where he finished the regular phase tournament in fourth place with 33 units and had a home advantage for the Vuelta against the Eagles, but did not go beyond zero, this after losing 2-1 in the first leg at the Azteca Stadium.

The former Chivas coach said goodbye to the players and fans by launching a statement on his social networks, emphasizing that for the moment he must attend to a personal problem and for him it was a pride to be in charge of Chivas.

“Managing this team has been a fascinating experience and a valuable growth in many aspects of my life, but due to reasons beyond the club I have made the decision to leave the institution to focus on resolving a personal situation, without affecting third parties” Says the text published by the former Guadalajara player.