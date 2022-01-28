Chicharito, sincere: It is not easy to hear that my children are not mine

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.01.2022 18:16:29





The last few months have not been the easiest for Javier Hernández, and despite the fact that he had a good individual season with Los Angeles Galaxy on the Major League Soccer (mls), on a personal level, the forward reported that he has experienced difficult moments.

In a broadcast made on his social networks, the Chicharitoattacker ex of the Man Utd Y Real Madrid He pointed out that it is not easy for him to deal with the comments he receives on social networks, where he is the target of constant accusations.

Between the ‘trolling‘ most common you receive are from those who they doubt his paternity of the children he had with the British Sarah Cohansomething that permeates the pride of Guadalajara.

“It’s not easy listening to little things all dayit is not easy to be listening to the Chichatroncothat the Chicha this, that the Chicha that, that even if my children are not mine, that I am a bad father… It is not easy, but here we are at the foot of the canyon,” he said.

Hernandez Balcazar Y Sarah Cohan They are parents of two little ones. Noah and Nalawho, according to the model, do not receive the best treatment from the former battering ram Chivas.

“He wasn’t the best partner he needed to be, he was not the best father he wanted to be. He was not a great friend. He was not the great human being that he wanted to be,” he said. Kohan a few months ago.

​​