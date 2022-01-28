Chicharito Hernández: It is not easy to hear that my children are not mine

the hobby

Mexico City / 28.01.2022 00:37:16





Javier Hernandez, LA Galaxy player, He was honest on social networks and pointed out that it is difficult to deal with the criticism he constantly receives and more when they talk about their personal life.

Since his arrival in the MLS with the Los Angeles team, the Mexican has been harshly questioned by his detractors and communicators about his performance, Well, they have even pointed out that their personal life has affected sports.

In recent months, Hernández’s sentimental life has been the target of the press and especially the separation with Sarah Kohan, with whom he has two children.. Most of the comments that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player point out that his children are not really his, a situation that he recognized is difficult to hear.

“It’s not easy to listen to little things all day, it’s not easy to listen to Chichatronco, that Chicha this, that Chicha that, that even if my children are not mine, that I am a bad father… It is not easy, but here we are at the foot of the canyon“confessed ‘Chicharito’.

Several months ago, his ex-partner accused him of being a bad father to the point of neglecting them and in recent weeks he has been caught with a woman who could be his partner.

Nowadays, Hernández is resting in preparation for the next MLS season, in which he hopes to improve his performance on the pitch, Well, although in 2021 he scored 17 goals and gave 3 assists, the fans still expect more from him.

MGC