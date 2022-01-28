Chicharito and criticism on networks: “It is not easy to hear that my children are not mine”

Javier Hernandez is resting after finishing a good season with Los Angeles Galaxy on the MLS. Little by little, ‘Chicharito’ has recovered the football level that was known to him when he arrived in Europe; but nevertheless The Mexican striker has had to deal with many negative comments on social networks.

The ex-element of Chivas, Manchester United, Real Madrid, among others, He was honest in networks, and said that it is not easy for him to listen to criticism, both inside and outside the sport. It should be remembered that, in addition to his performance on the court, Hernndez receives comments about his separation from Sarah Kohan, in addition to questioning his paternity.

“It’s not easy to listen to little things all day, It’s not easy to be listening to Chichatronco, to Chicha this, to Chicha that, that even if my children aren’t mine, that I’m a bad father… It’s not easy, but here we are at the foot of the canyon.”

Hernndez Balcazar awaits the start of the next campaign with the Galaxy, a team in which he has scored 19 goals at the moment.

