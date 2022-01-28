Cervical cancer screening should start at age twenty-one

A reassessment of the guidelines established that cervical cancer screening should begin at age 21, regardless of sexual history.

Doctor David Cevallos, family medicine resident at Manatí Medical Center.

A reassessment of the guidelines established that cervical cancer screening should begin at age 21, regardless of sexual history. However, Puerto Rican providers continue to test much earlier than recommended.

A study carried out by family doctors at the Manatí Medical Center, through a survey, evaluated the basic knowledge and awareness of cancer cervical cancer, cervical dysplasia, and cervical cancer screening, as well as attitudes toward cervical cancer screening practices among health care providers on the island involved in women’s primary care.

“The data collected, supplied between August 2017 and August 2018, was done anonymously and self-administered to doctors of obstetrics, obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine, who care for women of reproductive age. Although the majority of respondents understand the guidelines , there was a likelihood that those physicians would examine patients under the age of 21. However, public health professionals under the age of 40, comprising 95% of the study, follow the guidelines compared to their older peers (53%)”stated Dr. David Cevallos, a family medicine resident at the institution.

worldwide dating

Several of those surveyed believe that there was a higher mortality rate in Puerto Rico than in the United States, when in fact there was no difference.

According to the cancer profile of the state of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 2011-2015, mortality on the island was 2.5 per 100,000 compared to the United States which was 2.3 per 100,000. The incidence rate is, in fact, higher in Puerto Rico at 12.9 per 100,000, compared to 7.5 per 100,000.

For their part, Europe, Canada and Australia have improved vaccination rates across programs education and the implementation of extensive HPV vaccination programs that drastically reduce the rate of incidence, morbidity and cervical cancer mortality.

A study conducted in the United Kingdom addresses the concern of the unscreened population, since the age of detection begins at 25 years; which suggests an alternative for the use of the cytology as a diagnostic test for symptomatic patients and with risk factors outside screening guidelines.

“Regarding the practice in Puerto Rico, the study suggests more education to the population and doctors about the type of cancer, although there was no prior evaluation of the practice of detection of Puerto Rican doctors, like in other countries. Also, this study gives rise to a discussion about the management and guidelines of doctors in relation to Puerto Rico”said Dr. Cevallos.