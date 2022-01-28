Celebrities who don’t have Instagram

Annually a select group of celebrities are recognized as the most followed in InstagramHowever, there are a handful, especially actors, who are not interested in joining this or any other social network.

Printed version

Having astronomical numbers of followers translates into social recognition and income, things that are not important when you want to protect your privacy, your mental health or your professional career.

Sometimes the absence of these interpreters is partially covered by accounts managed by followers, which does not translate into income or greater social exposure for these celebrities.

In this sense, we present some celebrities who do not have Instagram and their reasons for not having a profile on the most popular social network.

Jennifer Lawrence

The actress keeps abreast of what is happening on social networks, but says that if they see an account of hers, it is most likely false.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

Keanu Reeves

The protagonist of “Matrix” is characterized by being one of the least ostentatious and very reserved actors when it comes to his private life, which is why he does not have social networks. “I really have nothing to say on any subject,” he replied when asked about the subject.

Kate Winslet

The actress has been very critical of social media and warned about its potentially negative effects. In an interview for “Vogue”, he said that he worries that people cannot enjoy life without having to share it and expose themselves to what they may or may not like.

‘

Kate Winslet is one of the most prominent voices against social networks, due to their potential dangers. Many of the celebrities who do not have Instagram want to protect their privacy and do not see a reason to join social networks.

SEE ALSO: Summer: What Should You Include in Your Meals?

Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s ex needs no introduction and apparently neither does social media. In an interview for “InStyle,” he commented, “I don’t see why I need them.”

Emma Stone

The interpreter of “Cruella” does not believe that having social networks is something positive for her, however, there are dozens of accounts that share scenes from her films.

Scarlett Johansson

“I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than continually share details of my everyday life,” Johansson confessed.