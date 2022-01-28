Carolina Urrejola is criticized for commenting on Boric and Taylor Swift

“Oh Carola, Twitter is not the Senate, it is not the press, it is not a power of the State, it is a social network where people give their opinions and have fun. Giving ‘likes’ to scary news seems a bit morbid, don’t you think? To think that I found you brilliant”, wrote a tweeter, criticizing the journalist.

The journalist Carolina Urrejola earned the disapproval of Twitter users after swipe a review to the social network for the great attention given to the comment of the president-elect, Gabriel Boric, directed at the singer Taylor Swift.

“Country priorities on Twitter: Taylor Swift/El presi 1300 likes. 6-year-old girl riddled in Ovalle: 130. There were several hours of difference between both tweets. But equal. Quite a lot Don’t Look Up”, wrote the host of T13 Radio.

Country priorities on Twitter: Taylor Swift/El Presi 1300 likes.

6-year-old girl shot in 9 valley: 130.

There were several hours of difference between both tweets. But equal. Pretty DON’T LOOK UP. – Carolina Urrejola (@carolaurrejola) January 26, 2022

Urrejola’s tweet refers to the dilemma shown by the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The tape shows how a potential natural disaster is ignored by the media and social networks to the detriment of political entertainment issues.

Previously, the journalist had shared a note from the rolling stone magazine reporting on Boric’s tweet to Taylor Swift. Hours later, Urrejola also referred to the news that a man he was shot along with his daughter.

This got out of hand https://t.co/DOvy8Y40Zt – Carolina Urrejola (@carolaurrejola) January 25, 2022

In Ovalle, a 26-year-old man and his 6-year-old daughter!!! they were riddled. Trigger-friendly chili. Weapons everywhere. Any conflict with bullets.

Reckoning? No matter. Murderers are hunted down. She rests in peace little one. @RodrigoDelgadoM @GalliJF @Government of Chile – Carolina Urrejola (@carolaurrejola) January 26, 2022

The comparison between the production of Netflix and the Chilean case was widely criticized by the tweeter bar, who quickly made the journalist a “trendic topic”.

One of those who harshly questioned Urrejola’s message was the national journalist and writer Oscar Contardo, who replied: “What frivolity and how clumsy your comparison”.

How frivolous and clumsy your comparison. — Oscar_Contardo (@oscar_contardo) January 26, 2022

After a user replied “at least I like things that I like and not others”, Contardo explained: “Obviously not. How are you going to like it? to such terrible news. Faced with something like this, the normal reaction is different.

“Oh Carola, Twitter is not the Senate, it is not the press, it is not a power of the State, it is a social network where people give their opinions and have fun. Giving ‘likes’ to horrible news seems a bit morbid, don’t you think? To think I found you brilliant,” another user wrote.

Oh Carola, twitter is not the Senate, it is not the press, it is not a state power, it is a social network where people give their opinions and have fun. Giving “likes” to terrible news seems a bit morbid to me. Don’t you think?

To think that I found you brilliant 🤡 — ✨ Ꮲ Ꭺ N Ꮯ Ꮋ Ꮻ Ꭲ Ꭲ Ꭼ Ꭱ 🌳 #JusticiaParaPablo ✨ (@Pankioman) January 26, 2022

The controversial tweet was widely commented on, with more than 650 comments and more than 350 retweets cited.

Check here some of the questions to the journalist from Channel 13.

In my case I don’t like tragic news, if there was another way maybe I would, like on Facebook (it makes me sad). I think that could be one of the reasons. — Jessica 💙🌳 (@aliasyeye) January 26, 2022

Pst pst the movie talks about you pic.twitter.com/FS8ZM8HYLH — Sebas 🌳 (@SebasYal) January 26, 2022

Hey but death is not liked unless you agree with that death. The comparison is quite absurd. And let’s not talk about #DontLookUp because all of you are represented in that television couple. A bit of modesty. – Juan Eduardo Mendez Miranda 🌈🇨🇱🌳 (@jedomm) January 26, 2022

Do you like the things you like, not that you dislike, or do you expect us to like a death? On the other hand, the tweet for Taylor Swift has a greater impact on likes due to the fan accounts that exist. Her tweet is unnecessarily silly — Frank King (@Frank_rey97) January 26, 2022

If your tweet is analyzed in depth, beyond what the whole world has put you and that is obvious, it is quite DON’T LOOK UP that you look at the likes of totally opposite news in content and gravity. — Fer 🐾 (@_Ferdl_) January 26, 2022

BACK TO HOME