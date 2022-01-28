Carlos Hermosillo attacks Hugo Sánchez: He was never a leader

the hobby

Mexico City / 01.27.2022 19:33:09





Hugo Sánchez caused controversy after assuring that, had he played for a team other than the Mexican, he would have managed to win the World Cup, which provoked numerous responses from various trenches, including that of Carlos Hermosillo.

The historic striker from Cruz Azul recounted his experience with the then Real Madrid player when they coincided in calls with El Tri and was in no hurry to point out that Hugo’s “ego” “is stronger than anything else.”

“In the National Team, she lived attending publicity commitments and she was almost never with us. When she spoke to us, she only spoke about Míchel, about Butragueño and that he scored all the goals, He is a guy who only looks out for himself, an individualist, his ego is stronger than anything else. For a young man like me who had only made his debut two years ago and was able to live with your idol and realize what he was like, I expected something else, he left me much to be desired,” Hermosillo said on the podcast Mother Soccer from futvox.

“Hugo’s problem was his mouth, sometimes we speak with the stomach before thinking things through. If Hugo had been more humble without being so passionate in his statements, he probably would have achieved many more things as a coach because as a player he was undoubtedly the best of all Mexicans, but that statement when he says that he would have won the World Cup if he hadn’t been from Mexico is very bad because he attacks all his teammates. Or could he only play with Míchel and Butragueño? You should never spit up,” added Hermosillo.

In addition, the attacker said that Sánchez was never a leader in the Mexican team because he did not lead by example and revealed that he did not sit down to eat with the rest of those summoned.

“How many barbarities he does not say and it even seems that he does it on purpose so that we are talking about him, so that his name appears and he loves that, that everyone pays attention to him. He was never a leader because he never led by example, he never sat down to eat with us“.

SFRM