Cardi B’s libel win against Tasha K could scare celebrity gossip blogs, and we’d all be better off for it

If you’ve ever had the luxury of sitting through a part Bravo too long Housewives reunion, or indeed any other personality-driven reality show, you’ll have heard, the battle cry known to weary AZ-listers the world over: “The blogs, the blogs!”

We’re not talking about the millennial era of criticizing our inner monologues to audiences of less than 10 people, mind. This is the colossally popular but increasingly seedy world of gossip blogs, the dodgy websites that pop up when you Google “Are Kanye and Julia Fox still doing…that?”; YouTuber celebrity crash riders; the social network pages with thousands of posts about the daily activities of those permanently visible; the nightmares of anyone who has ever been the focus of content on these platforms.

One of the more well-known celebrities fighting what often seems like a losing battle with these websites and pages is Cardi B, the Instagram star turned reality star turned multi-award winning rapper. On Tuesday, after taking YouTube vlogger Tasha K to court for making false claims about her sexual health, drug use, childhood and career as a former stripper, among other disturbing allegations, the rapper was awarded $4 million (£2 .96 million) in damages.

This, of course, is not the first time a public figure has successfully sued a publication or platform. Cases such as the lawsuit filed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2010 against the World News, have long shown that tabloids around the world are no strangers to these threats. Still, Cardi B’s situation looks like it could be the start of a wave of successful lawsuits against any bad faith postings on countless blogs, vlogs, and pages that have sprung up over the past few decades, and it could be for the better.

From gossip rags to digital gossip machines, the seedy underworld of the exploitative celebrity rumor mill seems to have gotten bolder of late, or at least broader in scope and volume. Even the famous gossip giants of old like ok magazine rely on Instagram-based gossip pages like The Shade Borough (a UK offshoot of The Shade Room) for some of your stories these days. Although there are numerous “official” platforms, it seems that almost anyone could label themselves as a professional blogger.

The Shade Borough, UKgossiptv and many others have come under fire after drawing the ire of public figures, or for instigating drama with claims they publish about themselves.

Smaller pages that post celebrity gossip can be removed by the platforms that host them if they are found to be in violation of terms and conditions. Defamation laws differ around the world, but if more celebrities were to take a stand against platforms like Tasha K, we could see another Cardi B situation, which could force some blogs to re-evaluate their effrontery and hopefully their ethics as well.

The recent news of the death of actress Regina King’s son, for example, was shared by a gossip blog, B. Scott, as an “exclusive,” giving the world the tragic story before the King family released a statement. .

Although it is more of a hybrid tabloid and blog, TMZ It has also been repeatedly criticized over the years for treating celebrity deaths as exciting scandals. The helicopter death of Kobe Bryant is another example of what happens to affected families in their quest to be first. As reported in the New York Times after Bryant’s death, “authorities had not contacted Mr. Bryant’s family before TMZ published their report.”

However, this is not just about the need to protect celebrities. It’s also about the potential to inadvertently spread misinformation. Some platforms show a mix of news and gossip, sometimes posting lewd bias on highly sensitive topics, which are often contentious and traffic-friendly.

Since the pandemic, many pages are teetering on the brink of promoting conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine information, or cleverly adding warnings that they are simply publishing information for “journalistic purposes.” Seemingly undeterred by any threat of litigation and with the thrill of dizzying commitment, those clicks just keep coming, honey, and in a show of arrogance, the rumours, information and reports grow ever more outlandish and legally contentious.

Needless to say, I obviously follow a lot of pages, albeit with the ability to recognize and verify false or misleading information when I see it. As rude as they are, even when they’re not twisting the truth, they’re entertaining and lend themselves well to multimedia content, especially the kind that traditional media outlets tend to be slower to pick up. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have a duty to be better.

After winning her case, Cardi B tweeted:: “I need a talk with Megan Markle”[sic], presumably in a nod to his recent legal victories and ongoing battles. No answer yet, but after their separate success, who knows what havoc a dream team like that could wreak on the world of celebrity blogging?