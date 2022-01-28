Camilo Sesto, Rihanna and Britney Spears, imitated in the new gala of ‘Your face sounds to me’

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:00 p.m., a new installment of ‘Your face rings a bell’. At the tenth gala, Eva Soriano is Eiffel 65; Loles León imitates Pitbull; Lydia Bosch transforms into Amaral; and David Fernández puts himself in the shoes of Gabinete Caligari. Los Morancos, meanwhile, play O-Zone, but being a trio, the Cadaval brothers need a third member: Jorge’s husband, Ken Appledorn.

At the same time, Rasel has had Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA, the question is which one he imitates and, therefore, who accompanies him on stage. Likewise, Agoney is Camilo Sesto; María Peláe acts as Emily Estefan. Lastly, Nia Correia, accompanied by the singer Edurne, bring Rihanna and Britney Spears to life. In addition, the program has Samantha as a guest of the night.