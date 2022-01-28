Camila Cabello says that it imposes on her that Shawn Mendes is so handsome

6 lessons from Selena Gomez about mental health

If we tell you to think of the most ‘goals’ couples in Hollywood, in addition to Justin and Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, surely they come to mind: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Their relationship, healthy and long-lasting, is one of the most consolidated among artists and they, even though at first they were somewhat more jealous of their intimacy, now they no longer hide anything and speak naturally about each other.

For example, the other day Shawn told in an interview that he had just argued with the singer about a domestic issue and publicly apologized. Now, it has been she who has openly explained that his beauty imposes. Calm down, Camila, we understand you…

The artist, who a few days ago gave a lesson in acceptance of our body on TikTok, has been talking to Zane Low for a new episode of ‘New Music Daily’ on Apple Music 1. In it, you have commented that your boy is very interested in Latin culture and that he is even learning Spanish. And of course, to the presenter’s comment, saying that he is very handsome, the singer has not cut a hair and has replied: “I know.” 😂

In addition, she has confessed that she feels much less nervous when Shawn does ‘random’ or stupid things because she thinks it makes him seem less intimidating, and the fact that he is gorgeous no longer upsets her.

Let’s see, we understand perfectly. Can you imagine sharing your life with someone like Shawn Mendes? Mind you, she doesn’t have to worry, because she’s amazing too.

