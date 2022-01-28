Camila Cabello, Julieta Venegas, Karol G and more artists mobilized in #SOSCuba | Present

Artists from different corners of the world and from very different conditions have mobilized through social networks to ask for help under the hashtag #SOSCuba for the Cuban people in the face of the health crisis that has spiraled out of control due to the covid-19 pandemic. Camila Cabello, Julieta Venegas, Karol G, Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel and more artists have raised their voices to denounce the situation.

One of the first to do so was Camila Cabello. The Cuban soloist has made mention of the protests in the street by the Cuban people: “There is a great crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread it. Deaths from Covid are rising rapidly and due to the lack of medicines, resources , basic products and even food, many people are dying. Right now there are simultaneous protests in more than 5 cities in Cuba. Our brave people take to the streets to protest this humanitarian crisis and the people of Cuba urgently need our help. Please, spread this message by posting #SOSCuba to help me spread it and support my people. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVidaCuba”.

From Spain, one of the first voices to rise has been that of Beatriz Luengo: “Terrible health crisis in Cuba. Hospitals collapsed and without resources due to Covid while the people in charge of the country do not accept humanitarian aid from other countries for a matter of pride. A shame to let people die for their pride. Please join #SOSCUBA to raise your voice for so many people who are suffering. Always with you my Cuba. #SOSCUBA. For those of you who ask me what is happening in Cuba, I share the best explanation of all. The one that shows that what is happening is a humanitarian issue. For the Cuban government to stop the Netflix movie about conspiracies, agencies that pay from exile, the FBI, the CIA… it’s all so crazy what Gentlemen, here I leave you Sara’s word. I don’t know CIAs or AGENCIES, I only know SARAS, who cannot have their eye operated on because in hospitals there are no medicines or minimum conditions to attend. in the midst of a pandemic, they wait 6 hours in an eternal queue with the danger of getting infected with a mask made at home with a cloth to perhaps get some food to put in their mouths, while the scarce food that arrives on the island is sold in USD, which is a currency that SARA DOES NOT HAVE ACCESS TO. That the electricity goes out every day, staying for hours in a house at more than 40 degrees of heat without being able to turn on a fan. What stays days without water or to drink. Saras who still does not have her vaccination dose because you (those of the Cuban government) while tweeting refuse to receive help from outside because you are trying to sell the vaccine you invented while in your offices YOU VACCINATE WITH PFIZER. That is the only CIA, FBI, AGENCIES that pay us. Her pain, the pain of thousands of SARAS AND SAROS like her, of children with an outbreak of scabies that make you want to cry while they do not allow humanitarian aid to receive MEDICINES because they tell the world of impeccable healthcare that DOES NOT EXIST. So, as @residente says, stop answering artists who shed light on their networks about what is happening and listen to Sara please and do something instead of taking the tanks out on the street to mistreat people who only ask for Freedom, Homeland and Life. Thanks to all the people united to this cause everywhere ❤️ Keep sharing the #soscuba “.

The singer has also been joined by her partner, Me you him. The Cuban artist has called for the unity of the Cuban people and the army. Ricky Martin, for his part, has enhanced his profile as a speaker for the protests in the streets of Cuba: “This is very important. Our brothers and sisters in #Cuba need us to inform the world of what they are experiencing today. Let’s fill the networks before they remove the internet in the country. Humanitarian aid for Cuba NOW.”

Carol G launched an emotional message through Twitter: “It breaks my heart to see the situation in Cuba. I continue to experience the same pain with my country that I love like nothing else and I am here supporting them as people from other countries supported mine at the time. In the end, we are all one Heart on fire #SOSCUBA For a free Cuba! For our countries to be free! Julieta Venegas was much more direct: “Cuba needs us today! #soscuba🇨🇺”

Other musicians and artists like Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and many more have also joined the hashtag #SOSCuba.