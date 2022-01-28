Came back and beat Jamaica in the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

A wake-up call had to come for the Mexican team recompose the road in Kingston, where he was very close to ridicule.

Mexico was higher than Jamaica in all the lines, but the combination between lack of forcefulness and defensive disorder were very close to complicating the tie for Gerardo Martino.

The tricolor had clear arrivals in the first half, first with Alexis Vega who was the best player of the match and almost immediately, Hector Herrera He was very close to hanging a header, but the goal was closed to Mexico.

Before the end of the first half reggaeboyz they stayed with one less inside the field due to the expulsion of Lowebut contrary to what was expected, the Selection began to suffer.

And it is that at minute 49, practically in the resumption, Daniel Johnson put in predicament the TRI with a surprise left-footed shot inside the area.

The Mexican team launched with more decision to the front in search of the tie already with Lainez Y tecatito on the field, but the ideas did not flow and not until 1981 when Alexis Vega headed towards the goal and Henry Martin He was attentive to push the ball and give oxygen to the ‘teamdaddy‘.

However, the draw was of no use to the Mexican team and a minute later he got back on track and sealed a hard-fought victory thanks to a timely appearance from Alexis Vega from the left.

At the end Mexico suffered to take the victory in Kingston, but he returned to the path of victory and has in his hands to head towards qatar.

