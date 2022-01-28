Britney Spears turns on the networks with her photo in lingerie that she posted on Instagram

Britney Spears, is a singer, dancer, composer and others who began acting as a child, through roles in theatrical productions. She later acquired fame by participating in the television program Mickey Mouse Club, where she became better known until she became one of the most recognized artists worldwide.

Given this, the fashion designer also became a trend in social networks, since, once again, she challenged the censorship that Instagram has when a user uploads content to the platform.

Thus, Spears, to start the year, caused a stir on her official Instagram account and the businesswoman published an infamous photograph in which it can be seen that she poses only in lingerie and in the same way it is observed that she shows the part back of your body.

This image has become a trend and more after it was known that the singer managed to win her father’s trial and is currently free of all power that her father had with her, therefore, the title that accompanied the photograph indicates the following , “Loot time”.

