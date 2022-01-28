Britney Spears premieres hair color after the controversy with her sister

Britney Spears continues to enjoy her freedom. The singer is immersed in preparations for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, her partner of six years. A celebration of which the artist has not wanted to reveal details and has even played the confusion of whether she had already said ‘yes, I want’ to the person who has supported her in these years of guardianship.

A long-awaited freedom that has been clouded by the controversial book by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who has just released the memoirs ‘Things that I Should Have Said’ (Things I should have said) that have angered the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ . Before this publication, Britney declared war on her little sister and took advantage of her social networks to criticize that she was taking advantage of her fame and that she had not been by her side when she had needed her the most.

Britney Spears with the look she has worn in recent years Instagram/Britney Spears

After her harsh words, Spears wanted to start a new stage with a change of look that has not left her followers indifferent. The artist, who for years has worn wavy blonde hair – the result of extensions – that has become her hallmark, has made a clean slate and has wanted to release a look that reflects this new stage of her life away from his family.





Britney has dyed her hair in a pastel purple tone that symbolizes sweetness, tranquility and warmth, three aspects that reflect how she wants to live her life after 13 years of guardianship. The artist has shared a video on Instagram in which you can see her new look that she wears with a $100 low-cut black dress and red boots. “Here I am with my purple hair. I’m bored, okay? Very boring so my manicurist told me to do it. Girl…I’ve done it but I’m not sure I like it…” she wrote in the post.

A change that has excited her millions of followers around the world, who have left many comments in which they make it clear that they are convinced by this new look of the pop princess.

Britney Spears at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2015 GTRES

Britney has thus joined the trend of fantasy tones that are making a comeback this 2022. Seven years ago she already dared with a similar change to attend the Teen Choice Awards. The artist appeared on the red carpet with blonde hair with mid-lengths and ends dyed in turquoise blue and violet, a look with which she captured all eyes and that she wore with an asymmetrical silver minidress with transparencies.





Spears recently celebrated her engagement with a makeover that also included a haircut. The interpreter of ‘I’m not a girl, not yet a woman’ showed her impressive engagement ring with a look with which she felt a “new woman”, as she herself confessed to her followers. Britney cut her hair to shoulder length and opted to dye her ends red, a look that lasted just a few days.