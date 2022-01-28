Britney Spears celebrates her new stage with a message of empowerment – ​​El Financiero

Singer Britney Spears still celebrating the end of the 13 years that was under the guardianship of his father Jamie, so he used his social networks to send a message of empowerment as the free woman she is now allowed to be.

After the decision of a judge last November, the interpreter of Baby One More Time was shown in a couple of photographs with his exposed bodyonly covering their private parts with emoticons heart or flowers “The energy of a free woman never felt better”, he wrote next to the publication that already has 2.3 million likesin one of the most successful for his account on the Instagram social network.

However, the ‘princess of pop’, who recently turned 40, blocked the option of comments on your images. In recent months she has been involved in a controversy with his familythen the accused of profiting financially from the guardianship that began in 2008. With control of his finances and his career, he has put cards on the matter as unfollow her sister Jamie Lynn.

In one of her last posts, she wore the first high-waisted swimsuit she ever bought. These initiatives are part of the prohibitions that she had on her own life, because before the court she assured last year that she was forced to have an IUD to avoid any pregnancy, in a mandate on your body and your actions.

britney is Engaged to dancer Sam Asghariwith whom she has been in a relationship for more than five years and who gave her the ring last September, which will mean the third time that the actress also reaches the altar after her unions with Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.