Bradley Cooper used ‘A Star Is Born’ to persuade Steven Spielberg

West Side Story was not the only musical project in the hands of steven spielberg. After directing this remake of Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ 1961 title, the director of Jurassic Park or Indiana Jones had in mind to develop a biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the renowned American composer, pianist and conductor who was precisely responsible for the music of West Side Story with Stephen Sondheim. However, despite Spielberg’s initial intention to go behind the scenes, the film finally ended up in the hands of Bradley Cooper, who is developing the project for Netflix under the title of Teacher.

Bradley Cooper at the premiere of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ in New York (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

The curious thing about this change in management is that it was motivated by Bradley Cooper himself, who designed a whole strategy to get Steven Spielberg to leave Teacher in your hands. This was revealed in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he said that he won over the so-called King Midas of Hollywood thanks to a screening of A star has been born in which he earnestly sought Spielberg out by offering him the reins of the Leonard Bernstein biopic.

Originally, the director of West Side Story wanted Bradley Cooper to get under Bernstein’s skin while he took over directing the project, however at the time Cooper turned down the offer because he had just finished shooting A star has been born and his intention was to continue directing, so it did not fit into his schedule. However, Cooper had a close relationship with music that led him to feel that he should be part of this project. And it is that, as he told Stephen Colbert in his program, as a child he dreamed of becoming an orchestra conductor and spent “hundreds of hours” practicing conducting. So he felt he had to persuade Spielberg to give him up. Teacher.

Thus, taking advantage of the fact that he had just rolled A star has been born, decided to invite the director to a private screening before the premiere so that he could see first-hand his skills behind the musical genre. Cooper says that it was an evening in which he was very nervous, especially since Spielberg got up from his seat at one of the key moments of the film and felt that his dreams of directing the Bernstein biopic were going down the drain. However, the director didn’t leave his seat because he wasn’t liking the movie, but instead walked over to Cooper’s seat.

Read more

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

“I will never forget this. He came in, we were sitting there, I was showing him ‘A Star Is Born’ and he was on the other side in the front row, it’s a pretty big screen.”Cooper told Stephen Colbert. “It’s the scene where Jackson calls Ally onstage, it’s the biggest scene in the movie. And just as she was walking onto the stage, he gets up and I’m like, ‘Is he going to go to the bathroom now?’ and I was like, ‘That’s it, it’s over. If he goes to the bathroom at this point in the movie…”.

As the actor and filmmaker relates, it happened in the scene in which he and Lady Gaga performed Shallow, the song that led to A star has been born to get the Oscar for Best Song in 2019, a really powerful moment that I was very keen for Spielberg to see and love. And so it was, because he couldn’t even wait for the end of the film to approach Cooper to tell him that he was leaving the Bernstein film in his hands. “He gets up, he walks over, I’m putting my head down and next thing I know he put his face here and said, because it’s loud, ‘You’re going to conduct ‘Maestro!’”.

Director Steven Spielberg speaks at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story held at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2021. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Beyond directing the project, Cooper will also star in the film and will give life to Leonard Bernstein accompanied by interpreters such as Carey Mulligan or Jeremy Strong. In addition, Spielberg will continue to be closely linked as a producer, and he will not be the only one, since renowned filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese or Todd Phillips also appear in the credits of Maestro. The film is currently in production and is scheduled to arrive soon on Netflix.

More stories that may interest you: