Brad Pitt and George Clooney agreed to lower their salary in their new movie for a controversial reason

Brad Pitt and George Clooney They will be the protagonists of a new thriller which will be written by the director of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Jon Watts. Although not many details are known at the moment, this new production is very promising, since both Pitt and Clooney have decided give up part of their wages in order to guarantee that the film goes ahead.

It is not yet known what the title of the film will be, but there was an important bidding war by various production companies to get the rights to the story. Ultimately it was Appe Originals Films who won the battle. Yes indeed, its protagonists imposed a condition.

Faithful defenders of the big screen

“Yes. Brad and I. It was an exciting moment because It turned out to be one of those rare bidding wars. They happen from time to time, and it ended up being pretty extreme. Finally, Apple came up with a great number for brad and meGeorge Clooney explained to Deadline.

However, more than the figure, for Brad Pitt and George Clooney the essential was something else: “We said that we were willing to charge less as long as he theatrical release of the film is guaranteedAnd they thought it was great.”





Brad Pitt and George Clooney | Getty

The actor also gave his opinion about the conflict between cinema and streaming platforms, and assured that “there is a way in which we can all coexist“However, the truth is that Clooney there are movies that are made for be seen in movie theaters: “I think there are movies that are much more fun to watch on a big screen. For example, the movie I’m shooting with Julia Roberts right now, it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to watch in a room full of people.”

The plot of the movie is still kept secret, but everything indicates that the story will focus on the story of two lonely men those who are commissioned to do the same job.

