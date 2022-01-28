Brad Pitt and a request to the California Court for the custody of his children

Angelina Jolie’s revelations about her divorce 3:18

(CNN) — The complicated child custody dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt could end up in the hands of the California Supreme Court. Pitt’s attorneys on Tuesday asked the state’s superior court to reinstate the retired judge who was hired to arbitrate the disagreement between Pitt and Jolie over the custody of their six children.

Last month, a California appeals court ruled that John W. Ouderkirk should be disqualified from the case. He argued that the retired judge worked for Pitt’s attorneys on other matters without fully disclosing it to Jolie’s attorneys. The decision effectively erased Ouderkirk’s arbitration measure in the case.

In the new motion, Pitt’s attorneys argue that the decision not only upends their own dispute, which has dragged on for four years, but could complicate custody decisions in other cases. “All of this is likely to create uncertainty for the parties, who may see major rulings like custody agreements undone on weak disqualification grounds, even after years of litigation,” the court filing said.

“The lower court’s ruling is bad for children and bad for California’s overburdened court system,” Pitt’s attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr., told CNN in a statement.

An attorney for Jolie referred CNN to the actor’s publicists Tuesday night, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was unclear Tuesday when the California Supreme Court would make a decision on whether or not to accept the appeal request.