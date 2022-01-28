Borussia Dortmund offer €45 million for a replacement for Haaland

The Borussia Dortmund He has decided to cover his back. Although he has not yet given up the possibility of retaining him for one more year, the German club has already activated the search for a new striker who, when the time comes, fills the gap left by the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

In fact, during these last days, the German team has already made a first attempt for a footballer that seems to be to the liking of the technicians, the Italian Gianluca Scamacca. according to account Gazzetta dello Sportthe Teutonic offer contemplated the payment of 45 M€ and the possibility that the battering ram remained assigned in the Sassuolo until summer.

unattractive offer

Although the response of the transalpine team is unknown, what has transpired is that the attacker does not end up looking favorably on the idea of ​​heading to the Bundesliga. Apparently, today, the Roman seems much more enthusiastic about the possibility of joining Inter Milan.

Forged in the Dutch PSV youth academy, Scamacca had to overcome several loans in Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli or Genoa before being able to consolidate himself in the first team neroverdi. In the current course, the striker has 9 goals in 23 official matches. His contract runs until June 2025.