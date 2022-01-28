“Blixen thought that art and marriage were incompatible”

Selected by himself Ingmar Bergmann to adapt his childhood memories, the Danish Bill August (Brede, Denmark, 1948) won his second Palme d’Or at Cannes with the beautiful best intentions (1992). The first was with Pelle the conqueror (1988), adaptation of a novel by Martin Andersen for which he also won the Oscar for best foreign film. “Literary” director, August has also directed The House of Spirits (1993), inspired by the work of Isabel Allende, and in his penultimate feature film, For the lucky (2018), transferred the saga of Nobel Prize winner Henrik Pontoppidan to the screen.

In The pact revisit the figure of Karen Blixen, also known by his pseudonym, Isak Dinesen. Her celebrity is largely due to Memories of Africa (1986), the highly successful Sidney Pollack film in which Meryl Streep played the Baroness. In August’s film, the writer is in her seventies, back from “her farm in Africa at the foot of the hills” and dominating the Copenhagen cultural scene. She sick with syphilis and hungry for love, strikes up an ambiguous relationship with the young poet Thorkild Bjørnvigwhom he intends to separate from his wife at all costs, partly because she is in love but also because he thinks that bourgeois marriage is incompatible with literary excellence.

Ask. Is Karen Blixen in the film a fairy godmother who opens the eyes of her protégé or a ruthless manipulator?

Answer. It is fascinating to watch what happens between these two people. It is easy to understand why the poet is fascinated when this charismatic woman of world fame offers him her help in exchange for him moving in with her in her house. At the same time, Blixen is sick with syphilis, so she can’t have sex but somehow falls in love and needs it. I find this relationship of mutual dependency very interesting. And then we see how everything spirals out of control because it’s unsustainable.

P. Did Blixen combine literary talent with worldly glory in the style of other writers like Capote or Mailer?

R. She was a very intelligent and also eccentric woman. She traveled to Hollywood, she was a friend of Marilyn Monroe and she liked to attract attention. At the time of the film she was the undisputed queen of Copenhagen. At the same time, I was still very sexually active in my seventies. I think his problem is that since he couldn’t have sex because of syphilis, he tried to reproduce it through other people. That is why she tries to convince Thorkild to have a mistress. The problem is that he does not calculate the consequences and in the end the one who ends up losing is him.

P. Does the search for artistic perfection entail the renunciation of a “normal life”?

R. Blixen thought so, and while I disagree, I want to state his point of view respectfully. It is true that when you are a narrator you have to go very deep into the characters and somehow you forget about the life you lead with your family. That devotion is necessary for you to do something of great quality. Of course, love is what gives meaning to our lives, but also creation, so it is best to find a balance. I think that it is possible to have a good private life and achieve excellence in art.

In the footsteps of Bergman

P. Martin Andersen Nexø wrote four volumes about Pelle and you adapted the first about his childhood. Have you thought about continuing the saga?

R. The first book is the best. It is the one that is closest to the writer’s own life and the one that has the most authenticity. I have always been very moved by the relationship with the father, is described in precious detail and very honestly. The other parts are more fiction and I find them less interesting.

P. Recently the documentary Bergman, his great year (Jane Magnusson, 2018) offered a bittersweet image of the filmmaker. What memories do you have of your collaboration?

R. I have not seen the documentary. Ingmar is one of the great directors of all time. He is a master when it comes to reflecting that space halfway between reality and daydream. It’s something a lot of directors fail at and he did it in a very beautiful and simple way. From a personal point of view, my relationship with him was wonderful and I still miss him. We were in contact for many years. A few weeks before his death, he called me, he was confused but he told me that he liked him best intentions and that is one of the most important memories of my life.

