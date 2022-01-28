‘Blade’ runners: Taylor Swift, Madonna and J.Lo love these sharp heels
ads
More On: Celebrity Trends Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s ‘pantashoes’ are baffling Tan France predicts these fashion trends will take off in 2022 Stars like Heidi Klum and Ciara can’t resist this sexy lace-up dress Everything the fuss: Demi Lovato, Saweetie and Iris Law trend shaved heads
Sharp look!
In an industry as focused on trends as fashion, it’s rare for a shoe to stick around for multiple seasons, let alone a decade.
But this month marks the 10th anniversary of Casadei’s “Blade” heel, a favorite of celebrities ranging from queens of pop like Madonna and Taylor Swift to A-list actresses like Angelina Jolie and Zendaya.
And these aren’t your standard stiletto heels; True to its name, the “Blade” shoe sits on a thin, razor-sharp steel spike. In a 2014 interview with The Independent, creative director Cesare Casadei referred to the invention as his “obsession,” adding that it took more than five months to perfect the cutting-edge design.
And it wasn’t long before the stars became obsessed too; Kim Kardashian called her hot pink pair “perfect” in 2012, while Victoria Beckham has been photographed wearing them in at least half a dozen different colors.
Heidi Klum in 2020
GC images
Mary J. Blige at the Met Gala in 2021
Getty Images for the Met Museum/
Taylor Swift at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
wireframe image
Angelina Jolie at a party after the premiere of “The Eternals” in 2021
GC images
Lourdes Leon at the Met Gala 2021
wireframe image
Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
wireframe image
Zendaya at the H&M x Erdem show in 2017
Stephanie Keenan
Cara Delevingne at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018
fake images
Andra Day at the Oscars 2021
AMPAS via Getty Images
Madonna at the Met Gala in 2013
wireframe image
Lily Collins at the SAG Awards in 2021
Megan Gray via Getty Images
Gwen Stefani filming “The Voice” in 2019
NBCU Photobank via Getty Images
Olivia Culpo at Milan Fashion Week 2020
fake images
Hailey Baldwin at the iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball in 2017
fake images
Winnie Harlow at the 2020 MTV EMAs
Getty Images for MTV
Camila Cabello at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2019
wireframe image
Gemma Chan at the UK premiere of “The Eternals” in 2021
wireframe image
Advertisement Top Next Close Kim Kardashian Posts Oiled-Up Bikini Pics From Tropical Vacation Kim appears to be currently on vacation with her friends Olivia… 17
See presentation
Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Flipboard WhatsAppClick to email this to a friend (Opens in a new window) new window)Click to copy URL Announcement January 28, 2022
In the 10 years since the shoe’s launch, Casadei has branched out from court shoes to offer “Blade” boots and sandals in a variety of styles and shades. And this month, to commemorate heels’ big birthday, there’s even a special capsule collection featuring sexy versions in metallic and clear vinyl.
Shop our favorite “Blade” heels below and get style inspiration from the stiletto stars in the gallery above.
Casadei Leaf Bomb ($720)
buy now
Casadei Blade Venezia Sandal ($1,100)
buy now
Casadei Leaf Bomb ($720)
buy now
Casadei Penny Blade Sandal ($1,050)
buy now
Casadei Blade Lacroc Pump ($750)
buy now
Casadei Maxi Blade Boot ($1,100)
buy now
Casadei City Light Techno Blade Sandal ($775)
buy now