‘Blade’ runners: Taylor Swift, Madonna and J.Lo love these sharp heels

In an industry as focused on trends as fashion, it’s rare for a shoe to stick around for multiple seasons, let alone a decade.

But this month marks the 10th anniversary of Casadei’s “Blade” heel, a favorite of celebrities ranging from queens of pop like Madonna and Taylor Swift to A-list actresses like Angelina Jolie and Zendaya.

And these aren’t your standard stiletto heels; True to its name, the “Blade” shoe sits on a thin, razor-sharp steel spike. In a 2014 interview with The Independent, creative director Cesare Casadei referred to the invention as his “obsession,” adding that it took more than five months to perfect the cutting-edge design.

And it wasn’t long before the stars became obsessed too; Kim Kardashian called her hot pink pair “perfect” in 2012, while Victoria Beckham has been photographed wearing them in at least half a dozen different colors.

Heidi Klum in 2020

GC images

Mary J. Blige at the Met Gala in 2021

Getty Images for the Met Museum/

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

wireframe image

Angelina Jolie at a party after the premiere of “The Eternals” in 2021

GC images

Lourdes Leon at the Met Gala 2021

wireframe image

Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

wireframe image

Zendaya at the H&M x Erdem show in 2017

Stephanie Keenan

Cara Delevingne at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018

fake images

Andra Day at the Oscars 2021

AMPAS via Getty Images

Madonna at the Met Gala in 2013

wireframe image

Lily Collins at the SAG Awards in 2021

Megan Gray via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani filming “The Voice” in 2019

NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

Olivia Culpo at Milan Fashion Week 2020

fake images

Hailey Baldwin at the iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball in 2017

fake images

Winnie Harlow at the 2020 MTV EMAs

Getty Images for MTV

Camila Cabello at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2019

wireframe image

Gemma Chan at the UK premiere of “The Eternals” in 2021

wireframe image

In the 10 years since the shoe’s launch, Casadei has branched out from court shoes to offer “Blade” boots and sandals in a variety of styles and shades. And this month, to commemorate heels’ big birthday, there’s even a special capsule collection featuring sexy versions in metallic and clear vinyl.

Shop our favorite “Blade” heels below and get style inspiration from the stiletto stars in the gallery above.

Casadei Leaf Bomb ($720)

Casadei Blade Venezia Sandal ($1,100)

Casadei Leaf Bomb ($720)

Casadei Penny Blade Sandal ($1,050)

Casadei Blade Lacroc Pump ($750)

Casadei Maxi Blade Boot ($1,100)

Casadei City Light Techno Blade Sandal ($775)

