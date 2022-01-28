Billie Eilish: the icon of the ‘centenials’

QUEEN IN SOCIAL NETWORKS

He did it in January 2020, when he took the awards for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist, as well as another Grammy for best pop vocal album for his debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, with ‘Bad Guy’ as its breakout song. He was 18 years old.

A true musical phenomenon that this year has once again won the Grammy for Recording of the Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’ and who, on July 30, will release his long-awaited second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will include two of the songs released last year, ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘My Future’.

But Hurricane Billie Eilish is understandable, not only with the awards and praise received for her musical work, but also because of the reactions generated by everything she does, suffice it to say that at a time when almost everything is measured by the impact on social networks, the cover of the British edition of ‘Vogue’ magazine starring the American artist, has broken records on Instagram.

In addition to generating a real stir for the change of image of the artist, leaving behind the baggy clothes with which she avoided being sexualized, in just six minutes the publication achieved a million “likes” – the fastest post to reach that impact –, which is a good example of how the musical phenomenon of recent times is inseparable from social networks, the main means of communication for generation Z.

“Billie is a visionary, she has complete control of her work, on a visual, musical and stylistic level,” said Efe RJ Cutler, director of the documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, which premiered on Apple TV + last year. February, and in which it is very well reflected how one of the most important figures of popular culture in recent times has emerged.

The artist has just published ‘Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words’, a selection from her photo album, accompanied by the publication of an audiobook that, as a mini-biography, reviews from her childhood and her family life to her life on tour, already become a great music star and a global icon.

A project full of “real memories” of Billie Eilish’s life, as she herself has confessed to ‘Vogue’, which emerged, like her next album, in full confinement: the artist began to collect the photos that illustrate her life in the summer of 2020, after having had to cancel his world tour with only three performances as a result of the pandemic.

FROM ‘BELIEBER’ TO GLOBAL STAR

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell was born on December 18, 2001 in Los Angeles (California, United States) and, in 2015, at just 13 years old, she published the single ‘Ocean Eyes’ through SoundCloud. In 2017 she released her EP ‘Don’t Smile at Me’, produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell, also the producer of her debut album with which she swept the Grammys.

“The key to Billie Eilish’s success is for music experts to analyze. She has great empathy, she shares feelings with her entire generation and conveys them in art”, points out the director of the documentary about the artist, who for two years closely followed the process of creating one of the most influential albums of the era.

A work that shows the level of self-demand of an artist who, despite her youth, knows where she wants her career to go and controls all creative aspects, aware of its impact.

“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I’m so excited, nervous and can’t wait for you to hear it. I can’t even express it. I have never felt so much love for a project, ”Billie Eilish assured on her social networks when announcing the release of her next album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will be published on July 30.

“I don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album, if it wasn’t for the coronavirus. That doesn’t mean it’s about the coronavirus, not at all. It’s just that when things are different in your life, you are different, “explained the artist in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

The album will include, among other songs, the singles ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘My Future’, released last year, and the recently released ‘Your Power’.

The collaboration with Rosalía ‘Los vas a Olvidar’, one of the songs she has released after her successful debut album, will not appear on this new album, in addition to others such as ‘No Time To Die’, the main theme of the soundtrack of the James Bond film of the same title, and Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Billie Eilish began her adolescence as a great admirer of Justin Bieber, and has ended up becoming a star who has surpassed the impact of her great idol and is also a benchmark for her generation.

Now she has just presented her book in Spanish “Billie Eilish”, edited by Penguin Random House, from where she shares a very intimate look at her life, both on and off stage channeled through photographs selected by Billie herself, showing aspects of her life featured.